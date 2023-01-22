ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Rossville baker, 10, wows in ‘Good Morning America’ debut, gives tips on how to develop business

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'GMA' Behind-The-Scenes Drama Between Amy Robach & Lara Spencer Revealed As Benched Anchor Awaits Show Fate

Amy Robach had behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America way before her secret affair with T.J. Holmes went public. A catfight escalated when Robin Roberts stepped into the fray to make it clear she was firmly supporting Lara Spencer in her feud with Robach years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, breast cancer and bone marrow survivor Roberts raved about Spencer and credited other colleagues for the show's success — but barely gave Robach a mention. Though weatherman Sam Champion and news anchor Josh Elliot left GMA, Roberts gave a lot of ink to reminiscing about the...
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave

After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson removes Kim Kardashian tattoos, enjoys Hawaiian vacation with Chase Sui Wonders, reports say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson has apparently removed all of his Kim Kardashian-inspired tattoos, according to several media outlets. The 29-year-old born-and-raised Staten Islander dated the SKIMS business mogul and influencer for roughly nine months, from about November 2021 to around July 2022. During their relationship, Davidson had several cutesy tattoos inked on his body: “My girl is a lawyer” slightly above his clavicle; a “KNSCP” tattoo, seemingly a nod to Kardashian and her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm; a “KIM” tattoo that Kardashian reportedly inked on Davidson herself; and the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” flanked by an infinity symbol, which commemorated the pair’s first kiss. He also had Kardashian’s named branded onto his chest with a hot iron. Branded, as in, burned into his skin.
HAWAII STATE
The US Sun

GMA’s investigation into Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ scandal is ‘incomplete’ & lovers will ‘not return to work this week’

GOOD Morning America's investigation into Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' scandal is incomplete and the lovers will not be returning to work this week, according to an insider. One source told The U.S. Sun that the investigation into TJ and Amy's relationship, and any other inter-office relationships that may have occurred, is continuing and is not expected to resolve soon, and certainly not this week.
MONTANA STATE
Closer Weekly

Is Sam Champion Back on ‘GMA’? Meteorologist’s Hiatus and Return to TV Explained

On Thursday, January 19, Good Morning America fans were shocked to see Sam Champion delivering the weather forecast instead of lead meteorologist Ginger Zee. He previously departed ABC in 2012 to join The Weather Channel, with Ginger being named as his replacement soon after. Keep scrolling to find out more about the weatherman’s GMA return after a long TV hiatus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes 'Has No Reason To Be So Confident' About 'GMA' Return: Source Reveals 'Producers Are Already Furious'

ABC insiders have shut down T.J. Holmes' bold assumption that he will be welcomed back to his Good Morning America position in no time."He has no reason to be so confident he’ll return to GMA," a source revealed more than one month after the 45-year-old was indefinitely stripped of his talk show role pending an investigation into his affair with costar Amy Robach, 49.“Producers are already furious with him," the insider continued to dish to Radar on Tuesday, January 17, nearly two months after Holmes' affair was exposed to the public in November 2022.INSIDER CLAIMS AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy