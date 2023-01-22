Rossville baker, 10, wows in ‘Good Morning America’ debut, gives tips on how to develop business

Read full article on original website
'GMA' Behind-The-Scenes Drama Between Amy Robach & Lara Spencer Revealed As Benched Anchor Awaits Show Fate
Amy Robach had behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America way before her secret affair with T.J. Holmes went public. A catfight escalated when Robin Roberts stepped into the fray to make it clear she was firmly supporting Lara Spencer in her feud with Robach years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, breast cancer and bone marrow survivor Roberts raved about Spencer and credited other colleagues for the show's success — but barely gave Robach a mention. Though weatherman Sam Champion and news anchor Josh Elliot left GMA, Roberts gave a lot of ink to reminiscing about the...
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave
After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
'Daily Show' Host Wanda Sykes Names 1 Thing She Likes About George Santos
The guest host said one revelation about the GOP congressman was actually "pretty cool."
Report: T.J. Holmes Was Intimate with 24-Year-Old Intern Almost a Decade Ago
According to The Daily Mail, T.J. Holmes is being linked to another “romantic affair” that took place in his office some 10 years ago. The paper reported that the suspended GMA3 co-host reportedly had an affair in 2015 with an intern, then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor.
GMA’s Ginger Zee reveals reason she’s missing from morning show as fan-favorite host steps in last minute
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has revealed that she is missing from the morning show on Tuesday because she has a high fever. She posted three photos to Instagram on Thursday morning. The first was of half of her son's face, holding a thermometer. A Gatorade and pill bottle...
Ellen DeGeneres Offloads $21 Million Investment on Bombshell Dating Mogul
Rancho San Leandro has already been bought and sold by Ellen DeGeneres once before.
Is Ginger Zee Leaving ‘GMA’? Meteorologist’s Absence and Return to the Program Explained
In 2013, Ginger Zee was named Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist after Sam Champion left the franchise. A decade later, Sam returned to the series in place of Ginger, raising questions about her absence. Keep scrolling to find out whether she is leaving the show. What Happened to GMA’s...
GMA fans praise Amy Robach’s ‘replacement’ Janai Norman & beg bosses to hire her permanently after TJ ‘affair’ drama
GOOD Morning America fans are praising Amy Robach's fill-in host Janai Norman and want her to be hired permanently. Both Amy, 49, and her co-host TJ Holmes, 45, were removed from GMA3 after their alleged affair was exposed last month. Amy and TJ will reportedly remain off-air until an internal...
Pete Davidson removes Kim Kardashian tattoos, enjoys Hawaiian vacation with Chase Sui Wonders, reports say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson has apparently removed all of his Kim Kardashian-inspired tattoos, according to several media outlets. The 29-year-old born-and-raised Staten Islander dated the SKIMS business mogul and influencer for roughly nine months, from about November 2021 to around July 2022. During their relationship, Davidson had several cutesy tattoos inked on his body: “My girl is a lawyer” slightly above his clavicle; a “KNSCP” tattoo, seemingly a nod to Kardashian and her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm; a “KIM” tattoo that Kardashian reportedly inked on Davidson herself; and the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” flanked by an infinity symbol, which commemorated the pair’s first kiss. He also had Kardashian’s named branded onto his chest with a hot iron. Branded, as in, burned into his skin.
Lunar New Year 2023: What to know about this Year of the Rabbit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whether you celebrated the eve of the Lunar New Year with the Chinese community on Jan. 21 or not, you’ve still got until the first full moon to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The 15-day Lunar New Year event, also known as Chinese...
GMA’s investigation into Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ scandal is ‘incomplete’ & lovers will ‘not return to work this week’
GOOD Morning America's investigation into Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' scandal is incomplete and the lovers will not be returning to work this week, according to an insider. One source told The U.S. Sun that the investigation into TJ and Amy's relationship, and any other inter-office relationships that may have occurred, is continuing and is not expected to resolve soon, and certainly not this week.
Is Sam Champion Back on ‘GMA’? Meteorologist’s Hiatus and Return to TV Explained
On Thursday, January 19, Good Morning America fans were shocked to see Sam Champion delivering the weather forecast instead of lead meteorologist Ginger Zee. He previously departed ABC in 2012 to join The Weather Channel, with Ginger being named as his replacement soon after. Keep scrolling to find out more about the weatherman’s GMA return after a long TV hiatus.
Fox News meteorologist says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz on Sunday detailed an encounter on the New York City subway that left him with two black eyes, among other injuries. In a video posted to his Instagram story, Klotz claimed he was attacked by a group of teenagers on the New York City subway after watching a New York Giants…
Rep. George Santos responds to drag-queen photos: 'I was young and I had fun at a festival'
New York Republican Rep. George Santos appeared to admit he had dressed in woman's clothes, but he denied he was a "drag queen."
T.J. Holmes 'Has No Reason To Be So Confident' About 'GMA' Return: Source Reveals 'Producers Are Already Furious'
ABC insiders have shut down T.J. Holmes' bold assumption that he will be welcomed back to his Good Morning America position in no time."He has no reason to be so confident he’ll return to GMA," a source revealed more than one month after the 45-year-old was indefinitely stripped of his talk show role pending an investigation into his affair with costar Amy Robach, 49.“Producers are already furious with him," the insider continued to dish to Radar on Tuesday, January 17, nearly two months after Holmes' affair was exposed to the public in November 2022.INSIDER CLAIMS AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES...
