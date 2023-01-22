Rossville baker, 10, wows in ‘Good Morning America’ debut, gives tips on how to develop business

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson has apparently removed all of his Kim Kardashian-inspired tattoos, according to several media outlets. The 29-year-old born-and-raised Staten Islander dated the SKIMS business mogul and influencer for roughly nine months, from about November 2021 to around July 2022. During their relationship, Davidson had several cutesy tattoos inked on his body: “My girl is a lawyer” slightly above his clavicle; a “KNSCP” tattoo, seemingly a nod to Kardashian and her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm; a “KIM” tattoo that Kardashian reportedly inked on Davidson herself; and the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” flanked by an infinity symbol, which commemorated the pair’s first kiss. He also had Kardashian’s named branded onto his chest with a hot iron. Branded, as in, burned into his skin.

