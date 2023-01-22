Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Brunswick, Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
Several Maine salt marshes being purchased by nonprofit for conservation efforts
YARMOUTH, Maine — An anonymous donation has helped take nearly 1,000 acres of Maine marsh land off the market, in an effort to better prepare the coastal wetlands for continued climate change. The Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced it recently received the nearly $1 million donation, helping the trust...
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
WMTW
Wayfair closing location at Brunswick Landing
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Wayfair's customer service location in Brunswick will close at the end of May when the company's lease expires at Brunswick Landing in May. A statement provided by a Wayfair spokesperson says the facility closed its operations earlier this month. "This team has joined our virtual customer service team and is now working remotely," the statement reads.
WPFO
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Warming centers are open in York County after widespread power outages
YORK, Maine — Many Mainers are without power after a snowstorm swept through Maine on Monday. To help those affected stay warm, several warming centers in York County opened Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. Warming stations will be available...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
mainebiz.biz
Iconic retailer Lamey Wellehan ascends from basement warehouse with room to grow
Lamey Wellehan, a family-owned shoe retailer dating back to 1914, is moving its warehouse from a basement into a 10,201-square-foot industrial space that is larger, more efficient and offers room for the company to grow its shoe donation program. Lamey Wellehan leased the space, at 42 Aviation Drive in Auburn,...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid
The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Nationwide Women's March draws dozens in Farmington and Portland
FARMINGTON, Maine — Nearly three dozen people marched through downtown Farmington and the University of Maine at Farmington's campus Sunday as part of the nationwide Women's March. The march, which started in 2017 after the inauguration of former President Donald Trump, is a national call to protect women's rights.
