New Gloucester, ME

mainebiz.biz

New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader

Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service

(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Brunswick, Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service

The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"

WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
GORHAM, ME
WMTW

Wayfair closing location at Brunswick Landing

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Wayfair's customer service location in Brunswick will close at the end of May when the company's lease expires at Brunswick Landing in May. A statement provided by a Wayfair spokesperson says the facility closed its operations earlier this month. "This team has joined our virtual customer service team and is now working remotely," the statement reads.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker

The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid

The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
YARMOUTH, ME

