Woman killed in shooting on Indianapolis' south side, IMPD says

By Kristine Phillips, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

A woman was killed following a shooting early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on the city's south side.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot at the Pine Glen Apartments, near the South Meridian Street and East Hanna Avenue intersection, just after 2:30 a.m. The woman was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police do not believe the woman, whose name has not been released, was the intended target of the shooting. At least one shot came from outside the apartment, IMPD said.

IMPD has not released more information about the shooter. Anyone with information should contact Det. Douglas Swails of the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or go to www.CrimeTips.org. A cash reward of $1,000 may be given to someone whose information leads to an arrest.

Contact IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3026 or at kphillips@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @bykristinep .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Woman killed in shooting on Indianapolis' south side, IMPD says

