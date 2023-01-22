Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Mary Jane Springer
Mary Jane Springer, 92, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 2, 2023. Born in Craig, CO, then later moving to Arvada, she worked many years in the hospital field and for the phone company, retiring in Special Services at AT&T. She moved with her husband to Ocala in 1987. At age 15 she was a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol. As an Overseas Operator she became fluent in 9 languages. Add to that Den Mother, PTA President and Union Rep. But most importantly to her, she was a wife and mother of 3 loving children who miss her dearly.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fiery Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fiery sunset over Ocala photographed while out for an evening walk. Thanks to Jamellah Chell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Nora Mae Haskins
Nora Mae Haskins, age 76, of Belleview, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nora was born in Grand Falls, Canada on January 14, 1946 to the late Arthur and Ida (Bourgoin) Lagace. Nora was affectionately known as Mae by all who loved her. Mae was a chef for...
ocala-news.com
Eva Mae Hall Maynard
Eva Mae Hall Maynard (86) passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Brandley Hospice House, in Summerfield, FL. Originally from Huntington, WV, Eva was predeceased in death by her husband, Donald Maynard; her parents, Maggie and James Franklin Hall; her brothers, Charles, Dallas, Frank and Orville Hall ; her sisters, Leora Canterberry, Cora Williams and Betty Jane Hall.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon Duck Race heads to Rainbow River this weekend
The Dunnellon Duck Race is set to return to the Rainbow River on Saturday, January 28. The annual event, which is hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association in conjunction with several nonprofit organizations, will begin at 9 a.m. on the Rainbow River at Swampy’s Bar & Grille, which is located at 19773 E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon.
ocala-news.com
Ocala, Magnolia Art Xchange accepting entries for ‘Metamorphosis’ artist competition
The City of Ocala and the Magnolia Art Xchange are inviting local artists to submit entries for the “Metamorphosis” Student and Emerging Artist Competition. The competition, which is open to artists in high school through the age of 30, will take place on Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, October 12 at Ocala City Hall (110 SE Watula Avenue). Artists will compete in three divisions according to their respective age groups.
ocala-news.com
Ocala preparing to host 2023 ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series on select dates throughout the year at various parks across the city. The events, which are free and open to the public, will feature the following films:. Friday, February...
ocala-news.com
‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27
The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon
A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon indicted for possessing Glock firearm, ammo
A 29-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was indicted this week on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition. On Monday, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Luis Angel Alicea with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
ocala-news.com
Crime Stoppers offering $9,500 reward for information on fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is still investigating the shooting that killed two men and wounded four others on New Year’s Day, and a $9,500 reward is being offered to encourage anyone with information to come forward. On January 1, in the early morning hours, a crowd of around 100...
ocala-news.com
Two teens arrested after stolen gun found in bathroom at Forest High School
Two teenagers were recently arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a stolen handgun that was found inside a bathroom at Forest High School last year. On October 21, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala) after a student...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department to host mentoring program for high school students
The Ocala Police Department is preparing to host another session of its mentoring program for local high school students who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The Public Safety Mentoring Program will provide an opportunity for participating 11th and 12th graders to learn first-hand what it is like to serve as a police officer.
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Belleview
Marion County firefighters rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., multiple individuals contacted 911 and reported that a white pickup truck was on fire near the Lady Luck Cafe in Belleview, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. MCFR’s Engine 18...
ocala-news.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers
A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
ocala-news.com
Belleview Community Center hosting ‘Tobacco Free’ program to help adults quit smoking
An upcoming program at the Belleview Community Center will offer assistance to adults who want to quit smoking. On Monday, January 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Suwannee River Area Health Education Center will bring its “Tobacco Free” program to the Belleview Community Center, which is located at 5615 SE 110th Place in Belleview.
