EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Roman Penn set a Drake record with 18 assists in a game during Saturday's 97-61 road victory at Evansville.

"It was a special day for Roman," coach Darian DeVries said. "I've never seen a player with 18 assists and just one turnover. He played terrific and made great decisions. I was really proud of his floor game."

Penn topped the school single-game assists record of 17 set by Nick Norton (current Drake director of basketball operations) on Dec. 1, 2018, against North Dakota State.

"It's a blessing," Roman Penn said. "Nick (Norton) has always been there for me and has looked out for me. There was a great flow to the game today and my teammates made me look good."

Tucker DeVries scored 23 points to lead Drake. DeVries was 8-of-16 shooting (6-for-11 from distance) for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie scored 17 points while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Penn shot 6-of-8 from the field and scored 13.

Yacine Toumi and Kenny Strawbridge scored 12 apiece to lead the Purple Aces (4-17, 0-10), who have lost eight straight. Marvin Coleman had 11 points.

DeVries scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 55-34 lead at halftime.

Drake’s next game is Tuesday against Indiana State at home.

The Drake sports information department and Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Roman Penn sets Drake record with 18 assists in men's basketball victory at Evansville