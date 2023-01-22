ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Roman Penn sets Drake record with 18 assists in men's basketball victory at Evansville

By Special to the Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqLJb_0kNMdB9w00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Roman Penn set a Drake record with 18 assists in a game during Saturday's 97-61 road victory at Evansville.

"It was a special day for Roman," coach Darian DeVries said. "I've never seen a player with 18 assists and just one turnover. He played terrific and made great decisions. I was really proud of his floor game."

Penn topped the school single-game assists record of 17 set by Nick Norton (current Drake director of basketball operations) on Dec. 1, 2018, against North Dakota State.

"It's a blessing," Roman Penn said. "Nick (Norton) has always been there for me and has looked out for me. There was a great flow to the game today and my teammates made me look good."

Tucker DeVries scored 23 points to lead Drake. DeVries was 8-of-16 shooting (6-for-11 from distance) for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie scored 17 points while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Penn shot 6-of-8 from the field and scored 13.

Yacine Toumi and Kenny Strawbridge scored 12 apiece to lead the Purple Aces (4-17, 0-10), who have lost eight straight. Marvin Coleman had 11 points.

DeVries scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 55-34 lead at halftime.

Drake’s next game is Tuesday against Indiana State at home.

The Drake sports information department and Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Roman Penn sets Drake record with 18 assists in men's basketball victory at Evansville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Iowa up to 8, Iowa State to 15 in coaches top 25

(KMAland) -- Iowa is up to No. 8 in the latest women’s college basketball coaches’ top 25 rankings. The Cyclones moved up two spots to No. 15 while Creighton is receiving votes. Check out the regional conference teams ranked below and find the complete top 25 linked here.
AMES, IA
103GBF

Indiana Principal Drains Shot to Win Epic Bet with the Basketball Team

You were young once and you remember what it was like - you get to a point where you think you know everything, You certainly know more than the "old" people in your life, like your parents, teachers, or school principal. You're overly confident and feel invincible. You most likely learned a humbling lesson from some of those "old" people, too - a little reality check to bring you down to Earth. Some middle school students in Evansville, Indiana recently learned one of those valuable lessons, and it was captured on video.
EVANSVILLE, IN
ankenyfanatic.com

IT’S MILLER TIME: Centennial two-way standout accepts PWO offer from ISU

When Ankeny Centennial football standout Easton Miller received an invitation to join the Iowa State program, he started to ignore the other schools that were recruiting him. “When this popped up, I focused in on this rather than other schools,” Miller said. On Tuesday, Miller verbally committed to the...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday evening. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price

Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

HomeGrown restaurant opening near Sherman Hill

Breakfast is served — HomeGrown is officially opening its doors in the historic Crescent Building on Jan. 30. What you'll find: The modern restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch and a full bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, said owner Jon Rolph.One of the restaurant's themes is "cultivate kindness," which Rolph said he wants people to feel as they start their day.That idea is reflected in the kid's menu, which include postcards they can write and turn in to be mailed out.The menu: Expect breakfast staples like eggs Benedict, avocado toast and biscuits and gravy, as well as rotating...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy