Review: New Albany native pens intriguing 'Seven Percent of Ro Devereux' for teens

By Margaret Quamme
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
"Seven Percent of Ro Devereux," Ellen O'Clover's intriguing debut for teen readers, follows a bright high school student who invents an app that will predict the future of its users.

O'Clover, who grew up in New Albany and now lives in Colorado, sets her story in a mountain town in that state. Here, the title character lives with her father, who has inherited the family coffee shop, and next door to grandmotherly Vera, a recently retired professor of behavioral science.

Ro's mother left for Silicon Valley when her daughter was 2, and her sole presence in Ro's life is the annual checks she sends for birthdays – which her daughter, bitter about being deserted, burns.

Partially motivated by a desire to understand why her mother might have abandoned her, Ro invents an app inspired by the old sleepover game MASH (Mansion Apartment Shack House), which allegedly predicts, with 93% certainty, where its subjects will live, what jobs they will hold, how many kids they will have and who they will marry.

Through a series of not entirely credible coincidences, the app goes viral, and is snapped up by a tech company, XLR8, which uses it primarily for its matchmaking (and moneymaking) capabilities.

The only snag is that XLR8 insists that Ro serve as the face of the app, and proof that its matchmaking abilities are valid. And when she submits her information, she is matched with Miller, an old childhood friend from whom she has been estranged for three years.

To her surprise, Miller agrees to go along with the pretense that they are deeply in love, at least in part because the company promises to finance his education in classics at Brown University if he fulfils certain conditions.

As senior year proceeds, the barriers between Ro and Miller begin to break down, as they put a fraught incident freshman year behind them and recognize how much they still care about each other.

At the same time, Ro begins to fear that the app is being marketed as more reliable than it actually is, and that the effects on its users, particularly the young ones, can be dangerous. When the company – which now owns 50% of the app – won't listen to her concerns, she and Miller come up with a plan to deal with the problem on their own.

While the premise and some of the plot twists, particularly a late reveal in the novel, are less than completely believable, the characters and their relationships are fully realized and realistic.

What could be a conventional enemies-to-lovers romance avoids cliché in favor of a nuanced exploration of the psychology of its characters, and their gradual movement toward a relationship that seems earned rather than predictable.

O'Clover surrounds Ro with a fully developed set of secondary characters, including a best friend with a life of her own. A cancer diagnosis for Vera also adds depth to the story.

Most importantly, the author keys into the complexities of a young woman on the cusp of adulthood, both brash and unsure, eager to forge her own path and sometimes neglecting her own better judgment in the process.

The novel also raises provocative questions about free will and destiny, and steers away from easy answers, leaving the reader room to explore the questions, and to enjoy an intelligent and ultimately hopeful story.

