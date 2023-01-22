ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur man found shot to death at West Peoria gas station

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
 3 days ago

WEST PEORIA — Authorities are investigating the death of a Decatur man who was found shot to death at a gas station in West Peoria, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to the Casey's gas station, 2114 W. Farmington Road, and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot several times.

Preliminary information shows two people armed with guns approached the victim in the parking lot and began shooting. The suspects fled on foot west out of the parking lot on Farmington Road and possibly left in a vehicle waiting down the road, the Sheriff's Office said. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

