WEST PEORIA — Authorities are investigating the death of a Decatur man who was found shot to death at a gas station in West Peoria, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to the Casey's gas station, 2114 W. Farmington Road, and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot several times.

Preliminary information shows two people armed with guns approached the victim in the parking lot and began shooting. The suspects fled on foot west out of the parking lot on Farmington Road and possibly left in a vehicle waiting down the road, the Sheriff's Office said. No suspects are in custody at this time.

'I play for my mom' Manual girls basketball star finds strength in the depths of loss

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

More: Download the Journal Star app to stay updated on breaking news

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Decatur man found shot to death at West Peoria gas station