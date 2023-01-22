Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Ulster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Ulster County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees. Any mixed precipitation will change to plain rain overnight.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO