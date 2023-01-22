Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight... food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Central and Southern Scott County; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Fulton; Izard; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT: Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches for most areas. Snowfall accumulations may exceed 8 inches in the highest terrain of the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains. * WHERE: Northwestern and north central Arkansas, and portions of west central Arkansas and the higher terrain of the Ouachita Mountains. * WHEN: This afternoon through early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on dangerous travel conditions and possible power outages.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO