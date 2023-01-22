A winter weather advisory has been issued today for Summit, Medina, Portage, Stark, Wayne and other Northeast Ohio counties as a band of heavy snowfall stretching from Cincinnati to Erie, Pennsylvania, blows through Greater Akron.

As the heaviest of the snowfall came down, Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency advisory, urging caution if out and about.

"Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

Clearing roads was slow-going in some areas. Tallmadge Police Chief Ronald Williams issued a parking ban until 4 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service predicted "quick accumulations and poor visibilities.” Motorists should expect slippery roads with snow falling as quickly as an inch an hour.

The weather service office in Cleveland updated the expected snowfalls as the flakes started falling. Akron, Wooster and Ravenna were expected to get more than 3 inches. Medina could get more than 4 inches.

Total accumulation could reach up to 5 inches in the snow belt. Drivers could have trouble seeing anything beyond a quarter-mile, the weather service said.

Chance of snow will peak at 100% from 1 to 4 p.m. before slowly tapering off into the evening. Snowfall ending Monday morning is expected to return Tuesday evening with a wet blast forecasted for Wednesday, followed by a slighter chance of snow through the end of the work week.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Winter storm dropped an inch an hour Sunday; Tallmadge issues parking ban