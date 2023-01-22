ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the New York City Housing Authority’s Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by the The post 25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
californiaexaminer.net

A 25-year-old Man Was Shot In The Head And Died In The Bronx Nycha Apartment He Was Visiting

Police announced Wednesday that a 25-year-old man was tragically shot in the head during an altercation inside a Bronx NYCHA apartment he was visiting. Around 10:55 p.m., police arrived at the Morrisania Houses on Washington Ave. near E. 169th St. in response to a report of gunfire and discovered Randell Timber unresponsive inside the first-floor apartment. police reported on Tuesday.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources

Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2nd suspect arrested in death of Upper West Side woman

NEW YORK -- A second man is now under arrest in the death of an Upper West Side woman found tied up and gagged inside her apartment. Police say 53-year-old Terrence Moore, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary. He was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Upper West Side. Police say he and another suspect, Lashawn Mackey, killed 74-year-old Maria Hernandez while robbing her West 83rd Street apartment last week. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage

NEWARK, NJ – Police have arrested and charged Thomassal Watkins, 40, of West New York, for the assault of a woman inside a Newark Airport parking garage last Thursday. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Watkins with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. Allegedly, Watkins sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking to her car inside the parking garage connected to Newark Airport’s Terminal A at around 9pm on Thursday. “The responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the subject on airport property.  An exhaustive investigation jointly led by the Union County The post Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate pistol with obliterated serial number

Loyalsock, Pa. — A New York man is facing three felonies after police discovered a pistol with an obliterated serial number in his possession. Police responded to an area near the 1700 block of Randall Circle just after 1:30 p.m. when they received a call for a domestic with a firearm, according to the affidavit. When asked on Jan. 1 about the incident, Jermain Omarley Goodridge, 44, of Bronx, NY told police the Ruger 9mm pistol found in a coat pocket belonged to him. ...
BRONX, NY
foxwilmington.com

Man Killed After Being Hit by Train Following Fall Off New York Subway Platform, Police Say

A man was killed after falling off a New York City subway platform and being fatally struck by an oncoming train early Tuesday in Manhattan, according to the NYPD. The man, who was reportedly 31 and whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene after landing on the train tracks and being hit by an A train that was traveling downtown on the F train line at the Broadway-Lafayette subway stop, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy