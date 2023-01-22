Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Man, 25, fatally shot in head in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Bronx housing complex late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the New York City Housing Authority’s Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by the The post 25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
VIDEO: Microwave thieves punch Bronx security guard, 64, in face
A group of suspects are being sought for beating a security guard at a Bronx store who attempted to stop them from stealing a microwave last week.
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The second person sought by the NYPD in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities. Terrence Moore, 53, was taken into custody without incident after being tracked by surveillance video to […]
californiaexaminer.net
A 25-year-old Man Was Shot In The Head And Died In The Bronx Nycha Apartment He Was Visiting
Police announced Wednesday that a 25-year-old man was tragically shot in the head during an altercation inside a Bronx NYCHA apartment he was visiting. Around 10:55 p.m., police arrived at the Morrisania Houses on Washington Ave. near E. 169th St. in response to a report of gunfire and discovered Randell Timber unresponsive inside the first-floor apartment. police reported on Tuesday.
pix11.com
Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources
Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 sought after man shot in leg in the Bronx: police
A 25-year-old man was shot in the Bronx, police said Tuesday as they released video of five suspects.
2nd suspect arrested in death of Upper West Side woman
NEW YORK -- A second man is now under arrest in the death of an Upper West Side woman found tied up and gagged inside her apartment. Police say 53-year-old Terrence Moore, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary. He was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Upper West Side. Police say he and another suspect, Lashawn Mackey, killed 74-year-old Maria Hernandez while robbing her West 83rd Street apartment last week.
NBC New York
2nd Arrest Made in Murder of Manhattan Woman Found Gagged in Her Bedroom
A 53-year-old Brooklyn man is the second to be charged with murder and other crimes in the gruesome death of a 74-year-old Manhattan woman whose own sister found her bound and gagged on the floor of her Upper West Side apartment last week, authorities said Wednesday. Terrence Moore, of Dean...
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
Stepfather released after questioning for death of Bronx boy, 15, following dispute
A 15-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unresponsive at his Bronx apartment, and police are questioning his stepfather in the case, sources said Tuesday.
Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage
NEWARK, NJ – Police have arrested and charged Thomassal Watkins, 40, of West New York, for the assault of a woman inside a Newark Airport parking garage last Thursday. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Watkins with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. Allegedly, Watkins sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking to her car inside the parking garage connected to Newark Airport’s Terminal A at around 9pm on Thursday. “The responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the subject on airport property. An exhaustive investigation jointly led by the Union County The post Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police locate pistol with obliterated serial number
Loyalsock, Pa. — A New York man is facing three felonies after police discovered a pistol with an obliterated serial number in his possession. Police responded to an area near the 1700 block of Randall Circle just after 1:30 p.m. when they received a call for a domestic with a firearm, according to the affidavit. When asked on Jan. 1 about the incident, Jermain Omarley Goodridge, 44, of Bronx, NY told police the Ruger 9mm pistol found in a coat pocket belonged to him. ...
foxwilmington.com
Man Killed After Being Hit by Train Following Fall Off New York Subway Platform, Police Say
A man was killed after falling off a New York City subway platform and being fatally struck by an oncoming train early Tuesday in Manhattan, according to the NYPD. The man, who was reportedly 31 and whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene after landing on the train tracks and being hit by an A train that was traveling downtown on the F train line at the Broadway-Lafayette subway stop, officials said.
Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 11