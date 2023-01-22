Read full article on original website
25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the New York City Housing Authority’s Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by the The post 25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn deli owner stabbed, beaten trying to stop Snapple thief
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn deli owner was stabbed and beaten after he attempted to stop a suspect from stealing a bottle of Snapple from his Bedford Avenue store in Flatbush. Officers with the NYPD’s 71st Precinct arrived at the scene at around 6 pm on Monday after receiving a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman entered the store and one of them attempted to steal a bottle of Snapple. When the 44-year-old owner confronted the thief, an argument started that led to the man being stabbed in the The post Brooklyn deli owner stabbed, beaten trying to stop Snapple thief appeared first on Shore News Network.
Five injured including four firefighters at NYC advocacy group center fire
NEW YORK, NY – A fire broke out early Monday morning in the building that is home to Exodus Transitional Community, a community advocacy group based in East Harlem. The fire was reported at around 12:34 am. Firefighters cleared the building upon their arrival and then began battling the fire, which consumed the three-story building. FDNY Chief John Esposito reported the building’s roof had collapsed during the fire. “Units arrived on the scene, found smoke in the building, called additional units to the scene, and eventually discovered fire on three floors of the building,” Esposito said. “We eventually had a The post Five injured including four firefighters at NYC advocacy group center fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old reported missing in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl missing for over a week in Queens. According to police, Emily Paz, 17, was last seen leaving her Cherry Avenue home at around 11:30 am last Tuesday, She is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’5″ in height, approximately 140 lbs in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, The post 17-year-old reported missing in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old robbed of clothing by suspects with golden club, gun in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A 17-year-old male was robbed Sunday night in Queens by multiple suspects demanding his clothes and cell phone. One of those suspects was armed with a gun. The other wielded a ‘golden club’, according to police. The robbery happened at around 6:30 pm in the area of 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in the Cambria Heights section of Queens. As the teen was approached by the suspects, he began to run but was chased down by the suspects. “One of the individuals displayed a gold club while the second individual displayed a firearm,” detectives with the The post 17-year-old robbed of clothing by suspects with golden club, gun in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested 28-year-old Lashawn Duffie in connection with the November death of a woman whose body was found inside a Cypress Hill residence. At around 3:57 am on November 11th, the body of Surgeys Ramirez was found inside an apartment that was on fire. FDNY EMS located Ramirez unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to have been squatting inside the Van Siclen Avenue apartment. According to police, the address given as Duffie’s home tracks back to the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center. It is not known whether or not he The post Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage
NEWARK, NJ – Police have arrested and charged Thomassal Watkins, 40, of West New York, for the assault of a woman inside a Newark Airport parking garage last Thursday. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Watkins with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. Allegedly, Watkins sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking to her car inside the parking garage connected to Newark Airport’s Terminal A at around 9pm on Thursday. “The responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the subject on airport property. An exhaustive investigation jointly led by the Union County The post Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly store worker assaulted while stocking shelves
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly man stocking shelves inside a convenience store in Brooklyn was assaulted by a suspect without provocation last Wednesday. On Tuesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the incident. Now, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker. The attack occurred at around 2:30 pm while the 64-year-old worker was restocking refrigerated goods. Without provocation, the suspect began taunting the man, eventually throwing him to the ground. He suffered facial lacerations. The suspect fled. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call The post Elderly store worker assaulted while stocking shelves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Owner of fire damaged home used as Jewish community center facing citations from township
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A residential home on Lanes Pond Road in Howell caught fire Monday evening and was reportedly operating illegally as a Jewish Community Center, according to township officials. The fire at the $1.3 million residence was initially reported by the Lakewood Scoop as a fire at a Jewish community center. The Lakewood Scoop later retracted its headline. Initially, the story was reported as “Breaking: Fire breaks out at Jewish community center in Howell: video.” Later in the day, the headline was changed to “Firefighters battle blaze in Howell,” but the URL of the article reflected the initial The post Owner of fire damaged home used as Jewish community center facing citations from township appeared first on Shore News Network.
Home reportedly used as Jewish community center in Howell severely damaged in fire
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A large home at the end of Lanes Pond Road in Howell burned down on Monday. According to a report in the Lakewood Scoop, the residential home was used as a Jewish community center. Police and firefighters responded to the scene at around 4:45 pm to find the $1.3 million dollar home with large flames showing from the downstairs area of the home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Howell Township Police Department said more information regarding this incident will be released today. The post Home reportedly used as Jewish community center in Howell severely damaged in fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manchester crash victim flown to trauma center in critical condition
MANCHESTER, NJ – A Manchester Township woman was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center after a vehicle collided with her own in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon. Manchester Township Police said Jorie Sanzone, 61, of Forked River, was in critical but stable condition at the hospital as a result of the crash. Captain Vincent Manco of the Manchester Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a Dodge Magnum in the eastbound lane of County Road 530 and a Toyota Rav4 off the roadway on the eastbound shoulder. “Both vehicles were observed to have extensive front-end damage The post Manchester crash victim flown to trauma center in critical condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD releases photo of last suspect involved in brutal beating of Fox News weatherman
NEW YORK, NY – One of the suspects wanted for the brutal beating and assault of Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz was identified by police today. Detectives with the 13th Precinct published a photo of a young black male suspect. Three of the attackers were arrested. One fled. Now, the New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the released photo. Klotz was assaulted on the southbound 1 train after stepping in to help another passenger who had just had their hair lit on fire by the suspects. After he stepped in, The post NYPD releases photo of last suspect involved in brutal beating of Fox News weatherman appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old found dead inside East Bronx Apartment after dispute with stepfather
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment at 1447 Doris Street in the East Bronx on Monday. Police arrived at the scene at around 4:15 pm after receiving a 911 call reporting an unconscious male inside the apartment. The boy was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi where he was later pronounced dead. Officers investigating the suspicious death found the teen had sustained trauma to his neck area consistent with strangulation. Police are now questioning the boy’s stepfather, a 28-year-old man. The two engaged in a dispute prior to the boy’s death. The post 15-year-old found dead inside East Bronx Apartment after dispute with stepfather appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
