NEW YORK, NY – One of the suspects wanted for the brutal beating and assault of Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz was identified by police today. Detectives with the 13th Precinct published a photo of a young black male suspect. Three of the attackers were arrested. One fled. Now, the New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual in the released photo. Klotz was assaulted on the southbound 1 train after stepping in to help another passenger who had just had their hair lit on fire by the suspects. After he stepped in,

