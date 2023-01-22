Read full article on original website
31-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A woman was shot last night in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened at the 2000 Block of East North Avenue. Shortly after 8:00 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a shot spotter alert. Police found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 31-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating shooting at Essex apartment complex
ESSEX, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that occurred inside the Kingsmill Apartments complex in Essex. At around 7:51 pm, officers arrived at the scene at Holgate Drive after reports of gunshots were received by county 911 dispatchers. Police arrived to find a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The post Police investigating shooting at Essex apartment complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot in Southeast D.C. late Friday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting and asking for help identifying the suspect. Shortly before 11:30 am on Friday, police arrived at the 600 Block of Chesapeake Street. An adult man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text The post Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-Year-Old Man Shot Crashes Car And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore while driving his car. He did not survive. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3800 Block of 8th Street shortly after 1 pm to investigate a possible shooting. Police found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. An initial investigation revealed that while the victim was driving, he was shot at the 800 Block of Gretna Court and crashed his car. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 25-Year-Old Man Shot Crashes Car And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly Bicyclist Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Annapolis, Police Say
A 74-year-old bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Annapolis, police say. The elderly bicyclist was found in the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to Annapolis police. The 74-year-old man tragically passed away on the scene from injuries sustained...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wheaton 15-year-old reported missing
WHEATON, MD – Police are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old Wheaton girl. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Wheaton. Rashell Meza was last seen on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Pl. Meza is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is currently dyed red. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. The post Wheaton 15-year-old reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Searching For Car Involved In Armed Carjacking
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle involved in an Armed Carjacking that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after 1:30 pm, the victim was approached by a suspect at the 1200 Block of V Street. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the vehicle from the victim. The victim left their car, and the suspect left the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle the suspect had gotten out of followed the stolen vehicle. After a review of surveillance footage, police captured the suspect’s vehicle, a The post D.C. Police Searching For Car Involved In Armed Carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Teen reported missing in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Police in Baltimore County have reported a 17-year-old girl has gone missing in the Middle River area. According to police, 17-year-old Kelsea Monay Womack (4’9”, 250 lbs.) was last seen on January 24 in the Middle River area. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Teen reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. -The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a robbery and assault that happened in the Northeast section last Saturday afternoon. The victim was approached by the suspects at 4:44 pm at the 2200 Block of East Capitol Street. The suspects assaulted the victim. The victim’s property was then taken before the suspects left the scene. Nearby cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Burglary Suspect
Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham
LANHAM, MD – Police have announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man. 30-year-old Steven Prescott Sollers was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 7700 block of Finns Lane. According to police, at approximately 8:45 am, officers responded to the Finns Lane location for a welfare check. “The victim was located outside in a wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” PGPD detectives reported. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. The post Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham appeared first on Shore News Network.
Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
Nottingham MD
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into...
Retired Anne Arundel County Police K9 dies unexpectedly
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer. "Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news. The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired...
