Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man sitting in his vehicle was slashed during a robbery committed by three suspects outside a Staten Island business last weekend. Today, police released a video and photos of the suspects who are still at-large and asked the public to assist in their identification. On Saturday, January 7th, the three suspects approached the man who was inside his vehicle and forced his door open. They demanded the victim’s money and property before slashing his face with a box cutter. In the end, the suspects were not able to get any valuables from the suspect. The post Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police are searching for a man who carjacked the driver of a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 at gunpoint in the Bronx last week. Today, detectives with the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to a police report, the male victim was sitting inside of his parked white 2019 Toyota Rav4 in the vicinity of Boston Road and Louis Nine Boulevard when an unknown individual approached the driver’s side window. “The individual displayed a firearm and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The individual The post Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Woman, 33, stabbed on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed early on Wednesday morning in Stapleton, according to the NYPD. The incident occurred during a dispute, and the woman’s former boyfriend is sought for questioning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 33-year-old victim was slashed in...
bkreader.com
Multiple Attempted Muggings Reported in Crown Heights
In response to multiple attempted muggings in Crown Heights, Shomrim has alerted the community to be extra vigilant until the suspected perpetrators are apprehended. At 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, Shomrim responded to a third-party call which reported a man was in distress at in the vicinity […] Click here to view original web page at hamodia.com.
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the New York City Housing Authority’s Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by the The post 25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
He’s accused of car break-ins in Great Kills, New Dorp, driving stolen vehicle in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Law-enforcement officials this month charged a West Brighton man in connection with a pattern of thefts targeting parked vehicles on Staten Island’s South Shore, followed by a second arrest weeks later for allegedly operating a stolen vehicle in his neighborhood. James Christian, 20, of...
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom
A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage
NEWARK, NJ – Police have arrested and charged Thomassal Watkins, 40, of West New York, for the assault of a woman inside a Newark Airport parking garage last Thursday. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Watkins with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. Allegedly, Watkins sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking to her car inside the parking garage connected to Newark Airport’s Terminal A at around 9pm on Thursday. “The responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the subject on airport property. An exhaustive investigation jointly led by the Union County The post Suspect charged for attacking woman inside Newark Airport parking garage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mom thwarts kidnapper from taking her 9-year-old son in Brooklyn: police
HOMECREST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mom stopped a man from kidnapping her 9-year-old son in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect tried to pull the child out of a synagogue at 1848 East Seventh Street in Homecrest at around 9:10 a.m. before the mom stepped in at the doorway to prevent the abduction, according […]
17-year-old robbed of clothing by suspects with golden club, gun in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A 17-year-old male was robbed Sunday night in Queens by multiple suspects demanding his clothes and cell phone. One of those suspects was armed with a gun. The other wielded a ‘golden club’, according to police. The robbery happened at around 6:30 pm in the area of 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in the Cambria Heights section of Queens. As the teen was approached by the suspects, he began to run but was chased down by the suspects. “One of the individuals displayed a gold club while the second individual displayed a firearm,” detectives with the The post 17-year-old robbed of clothing by suspects with golden club, gun in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking New Year’s Day slashing suspect
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives investigating a New Year’s Day assault in the South Village have released a photo of a white male wanted for slashing a 38-year-old man. Shortly after the New Year, the victim was walking in the area of 82 Greenwich Street when the suspect approached him and slashed him in the face, above his left eye, with a sharp object. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later captured on video hopping a turnstile inside a nearby subway station. The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect is still at The post NYPD seeking New Year’s Day slashing suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old found dead inside East Bronx Apartment after dispute with stepfather
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment at 1447 Doris Street in the East Bronx on Monday. Police arrived at the scene at around 4:15 pm after receiving a 911 call reporting an unconscious male inside the apartment. The boy was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi where he was later pronounced dead. Officers investigating the suspicious death found the teen had sustained trauma to his neck area consistent with strangulation. Police are now questioning the boy’s stepfather, a 28-year-old man. The two engaged in a dispute prior to the boy’s death. The post 15-year-old found dead inside East Bronx Apartment after dispute with stepfather appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD to form a task force to combat car thefts in Staten Island, BP says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said there’s been an uptick in crime in the borough, particularly car thefts. Car thefts have been a notable issue on the South Shore since perpetrators are able to flee to New Jersey, thus stymying police, the borough president said. The NYPD will form a […]
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2