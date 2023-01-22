Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Olympic champion Clément Noël wins night slalom in Austria
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — With his home world championships looming, French skier Clément Noël finally ended his long victory drought on the World Cup circuit. The slalom specialist won a night race Tuesday for his first victory since winning Olympic gold last February. It was the 10th career win for Noël, but first on the World Cup since triumphing at his home race in Val d’Isère in December 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man held for knife attack on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
BERLIN (AP) — A knife-wielding man described as a stateless Palestinian has fatally stabbed two people and injured seven others on a train in northern Germany before being grabbed by passengers and arrested by police, officials said. The motive of Wednesday's attack was not immediately known. Germany's Federal Police...
Citrus County Chronicle
Barcelona beats 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
MADRID (AP) — The days of Barcelona fans jeering Ousmane Dembélé are long gone. There were only cheers from the crowd at the Camp Nou after the France forward led the hosts to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Turkey's president says no support for Sweden's NATO bid
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO's expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning...
Comments / 0