ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

At least 3 killed over weekend of gun violence in New York City

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0JJd_0kNMco8g00

At least 3 dead over weekend of gun violence in NYC 02:18

NEW YORK -- At least three people have been killed and several others wounded from gun violence in New York City this weekend.

Lights and sirens lit up the city as paramedics responded to at least 11 gunshot victims over a 24-hour span, including at least five shootings on Saturday.

The violence started at around 4 a.m. at the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Avenue in Queens . An argument inside the club escalated to a shooting outside that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 31-year-old woman. Police said the suspect escaped in a black and white SUV.

At around 3 p.m., shots rang out on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica , where officers found two victims. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. They were hospitalized and expected to be OK. It was not immediately clear if they were the intended targets.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to a teenager shot in the Bronx . Officers said there was commotion on a crowded MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood, but the details leading to the shooting are still under investigation. The teen was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The next shooting of the day happened at around 9 p.m. on East 46th Street in Brooklyn . Once again, police found two victims. A 30-year-old man died after he was shot in the torso. A 28-year-old man was recovering after being shot in the shoulder.

About an hour later, police found four more gunshot victims in the Bronx, near Morris Avenue and 166th Street in the Councourse Village section. Police said the oldest victim, 33, was shot in the stomach and died. The others, as young as 24, were in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 12

PayAttention
3d ago

NYC is America's largest city of about 10 million. That # is not so surprising per capita. Stop trying to trash NYC. Little Upstate towns have more crime per capita. Report on that!!

Reply
3
MIMMIE
3d ago

This is ridiculous, senseless 🔫. Whatever happen to fist fights. If you must use a gun, YOU ARE A COWARD!

Reply
5
Kioffa Khan
3d ago

The savagery amongst us is frightening, it's like a new breed of being that willfully feeding off of the lives of the vulnerable and unsuspected. The kicker is they all run off wanting to get away with the crime!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources

Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom

A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2nd suspect arrested in death of Upper West Side woman

NEW YORK -- A second man is now under arrest in the death of an Upper West Side woman found tied up and gagged inside her apartment. Police say 53-year-old Terrence Moore, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary. He was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Upper West Side. Police say he and another suspect, Lashawn Mackey, killed 74-year-old Maria Hernandez while robbing her West 83rd Street apartment last week. 
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Multiple Attempted Muggings Reported in Crown Heights

In response to multiple attempted muggings in Crown Heights, Shomrim has alerted the community to be extra vigilant until the suspected perpetrators are apprehended. At 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, Shomrim responded to a third-party call which reported a man was in distress at in the vicinity […] Click here to view original web page at hamodia.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Sources: DHS, NYPD target meth suppliers in raids in Washington Heights and N.J.

NEW YORK - There's been a big meth bust spanning locations in New York City and New Jersey. Chopper 2 spotted boxes being carried out of buildings in Washington Heights. That's one site where, sources say, the Department of Homeland Security and NYPD executed 10 search warrants, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. In all, they arrested more than 12 people. Authorities also searched locations in Harlem, the Bronx, and in New Milford, N.J.The U.S. Attorney-Southern District will be handling the case. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Man tries to kidnap child from Brooklyn synagogue

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an attempted child abduction at a Brooklyn synagogue.It happened on Wednesday on East 7th Street in the Gravesend section of the borough.As CBS2 found out, the young boy's mother was able to intervene.Police sources said the 9-year-old was inside Hesed Le Avraam Synagogue with his family attending a bris at around 9:30 a.m., when a stranger dressed in Hasidic garb tried to carry him out of the building.Sources say at some point during the ceremony the boy was standing alone near a prayer room, when an adult man approached him and asked to talk.The man then grabbed the child by his wrist and tried leading him out, but the child refused. That's when sources say the man picked the child up and tried carrying him out over his shoulder.The mother saw what was happening and tore her child away and the suspect took off running. Family members later told police they did not know the man.The NYPD K-9 Unit tracked the 42-year-old man down at a yeshiva around the corner and took him into custody.He is still in custody, with child endangerment charges pending.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD data shows rising gun violence among teenagers

NEW YORK -- An NYPD assistant commissioner who is set to retire is sounding off about what he says is the cause of a disturbing pattern of rising gun violence among teenagers.Just last week in New York City, at least two minors were arrested for shootings, another four were shot and a gun was found in a 13-year-old's backpack.Cassandra Adams says a photo of her daughter Raelynn sparks memories that bring her joy, but it also brings her pain, knowing they can't make more memories together."I don't even know what to do with my life now that my daughter is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: NYPD officer injured in hit-and-run in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit an NYPD officer in the Bronx and took off.It happened on Clay Avenue in the Claremont section just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.The NYPD says the driver ran a red light, and when police tried to stop the car, the officer was hit.He was taken to a local hospital with knee, back and hand injuries.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman gunned down inside Toy Factory Apartments in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A woman was shot and killed on Tuesday morning inside an apartment building, police said.A suspect was later taken into custody, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.The shooting happened at The Toy Factory Apartments on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City.The victim was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.A neighbor said she heard the gunfire."I really, really heard the shots. It went bang, bang, bang," the neighbor said. "It was quiet and I was going to open my door. Something told me not to open the door. As I passed him coming in the building, going up the elevator and he was coming the opposite way, who knows? He could have shot me."The victim's name was not immediately released.CBS2 will have more on this story on the News at 5 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Community mourns teenager fatally stabbed in Coney Island

NEW YORK -- There are calls for justice for a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Coney Island, Brooklyn.The community came together Tuesday to remember 17-year-old Nyheem Wright.His mother says last week, he was chased down and stabbed by a group of teenagers.She believes he was targeted for defending a girl the group was after."I am very angry because I lost my son, and y'all don't understand what they took from me. They took a lot from me and his brother. They took a lot. His twin brother is lost. And it's not fair, and I want justice ... All who is involved, I want them arrested," she said.The teenager, one of nine brothers, was graduating early from high school and would have been the first in the family to earn a high school diploma.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYPD cop becomes the latest victim of TikTok car theft challenge

A group of thieves swiped an unmarked NYPD car and took it on a nearly 12-hour joyride before crashing in the Bronx Tuesday morning — in what appears to be a heist inspired by a viral TikTok challenge, The Post has learned. The four carjackers boosted the black undercover KIA from outside the 45 Precinct’s Detective Bureau near Westchester and Lane Avenues just around 12:30 a.m., according to police. The car wasn’t seen again until just before 11:20 a.m. when patrol officers spotted it about four miles away and began to chase it, cops said. The theft has all the trademarks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy