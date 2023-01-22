ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

On the agenda: Bethel to review finances; Springfield holds work session

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
The Bethel School Board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be held in person at the Bethel District Office, 4640 Barger Dr. The meeting will also be available online via Zoom at tinyurl.com/4vn582xm.

The board is scheduled to discuss the 2022 financial audit, policies related to interscholastic activities and discipline, and vote on three student conduct-related policies.

Financial audit

The 2022 financial audit suggested the district strengthen its documentation of student income levels, according to documents in the upcoming meeting packet.

Bethel's schools fall under Title I criteria, meaning at least 40% of children enrolled come from low-income families.

Title I grantees are required to document that their schools meet the eligibility requirements for Title I support, including the percentage of students from low-income families. According to the audit, Bethel "does not have documentation supporting the calculations and associated percentages claimed."

The auditors suggested the director of Business Services and budget analyst work with grant managers across the district to review Title I grant compliance terms.

The board will take a vote on whether they accept the audit findings and the Corrective Action Plan.

Graduation, discipline, interscholastic policies

The board is scheduled to vote on three policies: graduation requirements, discipline and suspension.

The graduation policy statement lays out the requirements to receive a traditional diploma as well as a modified diploma and an extended diploma.

The discipline policy lays out when a student may be expelled, and sets limits on when a student in the fifth grade or below may be suspended or expelled. Similarly, the suspency policy states when a student may be suspended and states that no suspension will last longer than 10 days.

The Bethel board will also receive a second reading of a new policy addressing interscholastic activities. Under the proposal, Bethel will allow homeschooled and charter school students who reside in the district to participate in available interscholastic activities if their educational institutions do not offer them.

Springfield work session

Springfield Public Schools Board of Directors is also scheduled to meet in a work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will held at the SPS Administration Building Board Room, 640 A St., and will be streamed virtually at vimeo.com/SpringfieldPS. The recorded meeting will be uploaded to SPS's Vimeo channel afterward.

The agenda includes a presentation from Springfield's equity and inclusion coordinator Taylor Madden and a presentation from assistant superintendent for instruction David Collins.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

