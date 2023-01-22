Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos on Friday!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect dies after being shot during gun battle with police officers at West Side Motel 6
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot by officers after allegedly firing on them first at a West Side motel. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 off Marbach Road near Loop 410. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the department's...
foxsanantonio.com
Christmas robbery suspect still on the loose after stealing hats from gas station
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a robbery at the Oasis gas station on San Antonio's Southwest Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the robbery happened early December 25th around 2:30 a.m. at 4722 Military Drive West. Police say the suspect was...
foxsanantonio.com
Police release body-cam footage of officer involved shooting of suspect with BB gun
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, January 4th, a suspect pointed a gun at officers when police were investigating a suspicious call from someone near a motel. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Culebra Road on San Antonio's North Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
foxsanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect accused of killing 27-year-old woman while riding in vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person responsible for fatally shooting a 27-year-old woman back in December. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate dead after apparent medical episode, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate was pronounced dead after experiencing an apparent medical episode early Wednesday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Pentkwoski, 53, was found around 10:15 a.m. lying on the ground in a fetal position. Police say a cadet was conducting checks and noticed...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio family left without a home following fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A family is without a home after a fire broke out on the West Side Sunday night. It happened on Wingate Ave. near Frio City Rd., around 11 p.m. Fire officials say they found heavy fire in the back of the home but were able to quickly put it out.
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify 33-year-old man found dead on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner’s office have identified the man who was found dead on the Southeast Side. The incident happened on Saturday evening on Vista Road near Chickering Avenue. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man named Walter Hill-- with a gunshot wound to his head.
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Perry makes first court appearance Tuesday following DWI, hit-and-run charges
SAN ANTONIO - District 10 councilman Clayton Perry made his first court appearance Tuesday in a San Antonio court since being charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop. Perry's appearance in front of Judge Yolanda Huff was made via Zoom. Along with his attorney, he was given...
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 26-year-old man who they say has a medical condition. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 26, was last seen on Goeth Rd., on January 21, near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. He is...
foxsanantonio.com
Car thefts up 37% in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases. 39 stolen vehicles were recovered as well. Department leaders told city council during a public safety committee meeting that they're trying to educate the public with social media campaigns.
foxsanantonio.com
Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for murdering driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a young man who robbed and murdered a driver who stopped to help him. Online court records show 20-year-old Auguston Medelez agreed to plead no contest, in exchange for a 24-year prison sentence. It was back in...
foxsanantonio.com
Wandering pony reunited with owner
SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
foxsanantonio.com
Long-awaited trial begins for Air Force Major Andre McDonald
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald began Monday. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28th, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on a charge of evidence...
foxsanantonio.com
Day 1 of testimony features Andre McDonald allegedly confessing to killing his wife
SAN ANTONIO - Big day in court Monday in the trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. It was revealed that McDonald reached out to his mother and sister-in-law Friday and confessed to killing his wife to Andreen. The 29 year old was last seen in February 2019 after friends and family reported her missing. Andre McDonald was arrested months later after her remains were found in a norther Bexar County field off of Specht Road.
foxsanantonio.com
Gas prices spike almost 50 cents in a month in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Prices at the pump are inching up once again, as demand for gas rises. According to AAA, the national average price of gas is $3.02 a gallon – almost a 50-cent increase since last month. Almost a month ago, gas was only $2.52. A spokesperson for...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
foxsanantonio.com
Carriqui serves South Texas cuisine with clean food and inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Savory, delectable, delicious, and clean are all words you hope to say when you leave a restaurant - and Carriqui delivers just that with A+ scores. With restaurants all over San Antonio, you'd be lucky to walk into Carriqui for lunch or dinner. The restaurant serves South Texas cuisine with local favorites like the Botana plate, Achiote spiced chicken, and Smoked grilled brisket served with mole and pickled onions.
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence
SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
Comments / 0