San Antonio, TX

Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
Inmate dead after apparent medical episode, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate was pronounced dead after experiencing an apparent medical episode early Wednesday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Pentkwoski, 53, was found around 10:15 a.m. lying on the ground in a fetal position. Police say a cadet was conducting checks and noticed...
Car thefts up 37% in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases. 39 stolen vehicles were recovered as well. Department leaders told city council during a public safety committee meeting that they're trying to educate the public with social media campaigns.
Wandering pony reunited with owner

SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
Long-awaited trial begins for Air Force Major Andre McDonald

SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald began Monday. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28th, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on a charge of evidence...
Day 1 of testimony features Andre McDonald allegedly confessing to killing his wife

SAN ANTONIO - Big day in court Monday in the trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. It was revealed that McDonald reached out to his mother and sister-in-law Friday and confessed to killing his wife to Andreen. The 29 year old was last seen in February 2019 after friends and family reported her missing. Andre McDonald was arrested months later after her remains were found in a norther Bexar County field off of Specht Road.
Gas prices spike almost 50 cents in a month in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Prices at the pump are inching up once again, as demand for gas rises. According to AAA, the national average price of gas is $3.02 a gallon – almost a 50-cent increase since last month. Almost a month ago, gas was only $2.52. A spokesperson for...
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
Carriqui serves South Texas cuisine with clean food and inspections

SAN ANTONIO - Savory, delectable, delicious, and clean are all words you hope to say when you leave a restaurant - and Carriqui delivers just that with A+ scores. With restaurants all over San Antonio, you'd be lucky to walk into Carriqui for lunch or dinner. The restaurant serves South Texas cuisine with local favorites like the Botana plate, Achiote spiced chicken, and Smoked grilled brisket served with mole and pickled onions.
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
