Winter storm exits before evening commute
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
Wednesday's winter storm system leads some schools to remote learning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mixing snow with the morning rush is not the best combination. The timing of Wednesday's winter weather system is set for the morning commute, right when people are trying to get to work or school. PennDOT says its crews will be ready, but some drivers are still weary."It's going to be very tricky because I was going to leave for New Castle probably about 7:30," Rick Deaner of Freedom said Tuesday. "It's probably not going to be a good idea tomorrow morning, but we'll see in the morning."Some school districts — including Woodland Hills, Blackhawk, East Allegheny and...
Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County
A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The advisory took effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and will remain in place until 1 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and commute," the NWS warned in the advisory. "Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities."
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 23, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Monday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Mixed bag of weather for today
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off some light snow in the region this morning. A variety of weather will continue through the day. Precipitation begins as wet snow. The snow will become steady through midday, with up to 4″ possible Meadville to Warren, and 1-2″ Erie. The snow will be heavyweight and slippery on untreated surfaces.
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
Click here for the Wednesday Night Forecast
Strong storm system will pass to the north of us tonight and this will allow colder air to come back in, with lake effect snow bands into Thursday and Thursday night, diminishing Friday. Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 6:30 PM Wednesday. SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.6″/ Month: 7.2″ /...
Closings, Delays, Cancellations for Wednesday 1/25/2023
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. BRADFORD: Lady Owls v. Elk County Catholic postponed to tomorrow. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. FRIENDSHIP: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. HINSDALE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. KANE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled, Girls’ basketball...
Route 5 closed from Fairview to Girard due to crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township. The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is […]
Update: Winter Storm Warning canceled
Southeastern IN — The Winter Storm Warning issued Sunday morning has been canceled. The National Weather Service says temperatures have warmed to near or above freezing across much of the area. Forecasters say little if any additional snow accumulation is expected. Southeastern IN — A Winter Storm Warning is...
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project
Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
