Don’t fault Julius Randle for any of the Knicks’ recent rebounding issues. He has been a monster on the glass of late. This month, he is averaging 14.5 rebounds per game, and he’s at 13.2 dating back to Dec. 7, a span of 25 contests. His season average of 10.9 is a career-high, and is the ninth-highest in the NBA this year. “His rebounding has gone through the roof,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We need him obviously to continue to do that. The last 20 games or so [have been] really, really strong.” Randle brought down 13 boards Tuesday in the win over...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO