Memphis, TN

One dead in South Memphis shooting

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday.

MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

