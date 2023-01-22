ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

live5news.com

Low-end risk for severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system to the west will bring periods of rain and scattered showers to the Lowcountry Wednesday with an increasing chance of storms into the late afternoon. Temperatures warmed by as much as 20 degrees Wednesday morning as the cold front began pushing warmer weather...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WYFF4.com

Upstate area of South Carolina seeing heavy, soaking rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Upstate area is seeing a heavy, soaking rain Wednesday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The rain is expected to move out around lunchtime. Drivers can expect ponding on area roads and some minor flooding is possible. Live...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit counties now under winter storm warning: How it’s different from a watch

A winter storm is approaching Southeast Michigan, and is expected to drop a few inches of snow on Wednesday. Some counties are under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, though the bulk of snowfall expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. About 3-8 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with heavier snow expected the more south and east you go.
abcnews4.com

Sea breeze makes St. George the 2022 lightning capital of SC

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The sea breeze coming off the ocean is nice and refreshing on a hot summer day, but oftentimes, that is where thunderstorms develop. When they move inland, they merge with thunderstorms rolling in from the west, typically meeting overtop of St. George. That's why...
SAINT GEORGE, SC
Fox 19

Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NRVNews

Winter Weather Advisory Until 4 pm Sunday

Areas of sleet and freezing rain expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM...
VIRGINIA STATE
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
kiss951.com

These Are the Quirkiest Cities in North and South Carolina

Quirky? That is kind of a different type of word for sure. Quirky is a word used to describe an unusual trait or something different/unique. Yes, everywhere has a quirky spot or quirky thing about them. But, what about quirky cities? What makes a city so “quirky”? Well, Reader’s Digest is trying to tell us. There are tons of quirky cities in both North and South Carolina. But, maybe you should find out which one just in case you’re there. Then, you can determine what makes the city quirky to you. And, if you are from there then tell us what you think.
CAMERON, NC
abcnews4.com

Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
SOCASTEE, SC
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

