live5news.com
Low-end risk for severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system to the west will bring periods of rain and scattered showers to the Lowcountry Wednesday with an increasing chance of storms into the late afternoon. Temperatures warmed by as much as 20 degrees Wednesday morning as the cold front began pushing warmer weather...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
WYFF4.com
Upstate area of South Carolina seeing heavy, soaking rain
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Upstate area is seeing a heavy, soaking rain Wednesday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The rain is expected to move out around lunchtime. Drivers can expect ponding on area roads and some minor flooding is possible. Live...
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit counties now under winter storm warning: How it’s different from a watch
A winter storm is approaching Southeast Michigan, and is expected to drop a few inches of snow on Wednesday. Some counties are under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, though the bulk of snowfall expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. About 3-8 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with heavier snow expected the more south and east you go.
abcnews4.com
Sea breeze makes St. George the 2022 lightning capital of SC
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The sea breeze coming off the ocean is nice and refreshing on a hot summer day, but oftentimes, that is where thunderstorms develop. When they move inland, they merge with thunderstorms rolling in from the west, typically meeting overtop of St. George. That's why...
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
NRVNews
Winter Weather Advisory Until 4 pm Sunday
Areas of sleet and freezing rain expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM...
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS The Setup: A center of low […]
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
DOT announces 90 miles of Interstate repaving is underway in South Carolina
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to repave 90 miles of South Carolina Interstate Highways.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
kiss951.com
These Are the Quirkiest Cities in North and South Carolina
Quirky? That is kind of a different type of word for sure. Quirky is a word used to describe an unusual trait or something different/unique. Yes, everywhere has a quirky spot or quirky thing about them. But, what about quirky cities? What makes a city so “quirky”? Well, Reader’s Digest is trying to tell us. There are tons of quirky cities in both North and South Carolina. But, maybe you should find out which one just in case you’re there. Then, you can determine what makes the city quirky to you. And, if you are from there then tell us what you think.
abcnews4.com
Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with
