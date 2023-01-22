Read full article on original website
Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower
PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
Thornapple River frontage and a dream kitchen highlight property listed for $950K
KENT COUNTY, MI-- A home tucked away on a private drive along the Thornapple River with over an acre of land is on the market. The 4,000-square-foot home, located at 7380 Valhalla Drive SE in Alto, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across the main floor and lower level.
Why snowy owls are scarce in Michigan this winter
Snowy owl sightings in Michigan are always cause for excitement — the huge white birds with piercing yellow eyes are undeniably captivating — but when one appeared on a parking lot picnic table in Muskegon earlier this month, she literally stopped traffic. Drivers in passing cars halted to...
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
$100K of vandalism done to Southwest Michigan brewery under construction
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Nearly 100 windows were shattered and hydraulic lines were filled with sand when Ryan Long arrived at his brewery last week, which is under construction. Over three days, vandals did more than $100,000 of damage to DirtBag Brewing, 420 S. State St., in Gobles,...
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
Theo & Stacy’s in downtown Kalamazoo to give way to Berries Famous Pancake House and More!
KALAMAZOO, MI — Seven months after opening a Berries Famous Pancake House and More! in the former home of Theo & Stacy’s on South Westnedge Avenue, Chris Mavrakis is ready to do it again. And he’s going to do it again in a former Theo & Stacy’s location....
More than 100 years later, event returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo native Matthew Miller hopes an idea of his will be a catalyst for bringing people together despite their differences to help build a stronger, more together community. That idea is that through the creation of a community lyceum — a series of panel discussions and...
Kalamazoo County visitor spending hits all-time high of $585 million
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo County is in the money. Spending by visitors to Kalamazoo County reached an all-time high of $585 million in 2021, and the Southwest region had the fastest growth in visitor spending of all regions in the state, according to visitor spending figures from Travel Michigan.
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
No foul play suspected in Lucky Girl Brewing fires, police say
PAW PAW, MI – No foul play is suspected in the fires at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. The first fire at Lucky Girl, 34016 M-43, started after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV had told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
Kalamazoo man dies in I-94 rollover crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The man was driving a passenger van around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, on the Beadle Lake Road ramp onto eastbound I-94 in Emmett Township, Michigan State Police said. Two male passengers were in the van.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Dad likely popped back hatch to free daughters as car sank in Lake Macatawa, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police think that a man who accidentally drove into Lake Macatawa popped the back hatch as his car was sinking to let his girls out. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, died Sunday, Jan. 22. His daughters, ages 8 and 10, escaped the vehicle through...
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
Developer puts plans on hold for new Portage apartment complex
PORTAGE, MI — A 95-unit apartment complex that had a goal of breaking ground in the spring is now on hold, developers confirmed. A public hearing had been scheduled for the City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting to consider a rezoning application for the proposed development at 6601 Constitution Blvd., on a 4.45-acre parcel near The Crossroads mall and the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Police identify man whose daughters escaped car that plunged into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, as the man who died Sunday, Jan. 22, when his car went into Lake Macatawa. His girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped by opening the hatchback then spent at least seven hours outside – in wet clothing -- before finding a place to get help. The names of the girls have not be released because of their ages, police said.
2 killed in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Two people were killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, when their vehicle crashed into a tree, state police said. The names of the victims have not been released. The single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night on M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township. The victims’ vehicle left the road and struck a tree, state police said.
Holland schools paying up to $25K home down payment for teachers to live in district
HOLLAND, MI – Holland Public Schools is offering to pay up to $25,000 in down payment assistance to teachers who buy a home in the district as part of a new effort to attract and retain long-term educators. Holland’s new teacher retention program, called “Teachers Live Here,” will provide...
