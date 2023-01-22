ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower

PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo man dies in I-94 rollover crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The man was driving a passenger van around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, on the Beadle Lake Road ramp onto eastbound I-94 in Emmett Township, Michigan State Police said. Two male passengers were in the van.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Developer puts plans on hold for new Portage apartment complex

PORTAGE, MI — A 95-unit apartment complex that had a goal of breaking ground in the spring is now on hold, developers confirmed. A public hearing had been scheduled for the City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting to consider a rezoning application for the proposed development at 6601 Constitution Blvd., on a 4.45-acre parcel near The Crossroads mall and the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Police identify man whose daughters escaped car that plunged into Lake Macatawa

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, as the man who died Sunday, Jan. 22, when his car went into Lake Macatawa. His girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped by opening the hatchback then spent at least seven hours outside – in wet clothing -- before finding a place to get help. The names of the girls have not be released because of their ages, police said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 killed in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Two people were killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, when their vehicle crashed into a tree, state police said. The names of the victims have not been released. The single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night on M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township. The victims’ vehicle left the road and struck a tree, state police said.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

