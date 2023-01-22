Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Championship Sunday: Bengals, Eagles ride high; Bills, Cowboys bow out
And then there were four. Sure, we were hoping for perhaps a little more drama from the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but ultimately, we all get the desired result: The four best teams are left standing, each with a strong case for the Lombardi Trophy, all playing on one Sunday for a trip to the damn Super Bowl.
NFL
NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team
On Thursday, Feb. 9, NFL Honors (9 p.m. ET. on NBC/NFL Network/Peacock) will spotlight the stars from the 2022 season. But what about the players whose key contributions flew under the radar?. Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to...
NFL
Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The context surrounding the pull quote from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't nearly as nefarious as the notion he was firing a heater at the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking Tuesday, two days after his club was dismantled 27-10 by the Bengals, Beane was asked what stood as out as...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 1.0
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Bucky Brooks gives a breakdown of his full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.
NFL
Predicting NFL Honors awards: Who will win MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Rookies of the Year?
Award season is nearly upon us in the NFL. The finalists for the league's major individual honors were revealed Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, and there's some real intrigue with the condensed candidate lists. Will Patrick Mahomes take home his second MVP award? Or could another prolific...
NFL
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Charles Omenihu available to play vs. Eagles as legal process continues
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game provided he is healthy as the team opts to let "the legal process take care of itself" following Omenihu's arrest this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. "We've...
NFL
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on defending 49ers' YAC demons: 'Key to victory for us is tackling'
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers offense employ a dangerous set of weapons that can turn short tosses into long gains in the blink of an eye. Entering Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the Niners lead the NFL in percentage of yards coming after the catch and YAC success % (percentage of receptions where a receiver outgained the expected yards after catch), per Next Gen Stats.
NFL
Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with Cowboys: 'Can't predict the future, but definitely want to be here'
Ezekiel Elliott hopes his final snap with the Dallas Cowboys isn't one in which he cameoed at center and was bulldozed on a floundering play in desperation time. Following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Elliott told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he hopes to remain in Dallas.
NFL
Bengals continue to prove doubters wrong: 'They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up'
The Cincinnati Bengals are done being counted out. Following Sunday's 27-10 shellacking of the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in a snowy Western New York, Bengals players released pent-up frustration after being doubted all week -- and all season. "They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up," wide receiver Ja'Marr...
NFL
12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more
NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognized the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season. The 12th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Last year's award presentation was the first to be held on a Thursday, following a decade of celebrating the NFL's best on the night before Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24
2022 · 4-13-0 HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS. Dan Quinn, Cowboys' defensive coordinator, is getting his second interview for the Cardinals' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 2022 · 7-10-0 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS. Ryan Nielsen, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, interviewed for...
