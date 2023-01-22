ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Bucky Brooks gives a breakdown of his full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.
NFL

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on defending 49ers' YAC demons: 'Key to victory for us is tackling'

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers offense employ a dangerous set of weapons that can turn short tosses into long gains in the blink of an eye. Entering Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the Niners lead the NFL in percentage of yards coming after the catch and YAC success % (percentage of receptions where a receiver outgained the expected yards after catch), per Next Gen Stats.
DALLAS, PA
NFL

12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognized the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season. The 12th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Last year's award presentation was the first to be held on a Thursday, following a decade of celebrating the NFL's best on the night before Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

2022 · 4-13-0 HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS. Dan Quinn, Cowboys' defensive coordinator, is getting his second interview for the Cardinals' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 2022 · 7-10-0 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS. Ryan Nielsen, Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, interviewed for...
ALABAMA STATE

