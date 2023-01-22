Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh court arrival Day 3
Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial.
Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse for second day of jury selection
Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection.
Teen injured in Amaranth Avenue shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting on Amaranth Avenue. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 15-year-old sustained a wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on any suspects. Anyone with information on […]
Chatham County 911 director provides details on emergency calls following deadly crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s 911 director has provided an update after a deadly crash last week at Ogeechee and Chief O.F. Love roads. A woman who stopped to help told WTOC that she had problems contacting 911. She said she failed to reach an operator on her first call. On the second try, she said a Ft. Stewart operator answered.
Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes. The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras. If a homeowner has...
Charged with her toddler's murder, Leilani Simon back in Chatham County court
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Check back for updates to this story as they develop. Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be back in court Wednesday to review DFCS documents related to her family. Simon has been in jail since November for the disappearance and death...
Andrew Davis was live at 5 during the jury selection process of the Alex Murdaugh trial.
Talmadge Bridge

Jury selection, motion hearings in second day of Alex Murdaugh trial
Continued coverage of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office purchased scent preservation kits with $120,000 grant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s most people’s worst nightmare but it’s unfortunately real all too often. A family member or loved one wanders off, and you don’t know where they went. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help in that situation and they...
Effingham County (GA) Fire Rescue Opening Two New Stations
Effingham County Fire Rescue’s new Station 13, just south of the roundabout on GA Hwy 119 in Guyton, is almost ready for occupancy, the department announced on Facebook Jan. 20. The department is waiting for a signal from the contractor. It has hopes of a February move-in date. Capt....
House fire in Statesboro destroys home
Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
11 AM update - Day 2 of Jury selection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jury selection resumes for the second day in Alex Murdaugh trial.
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
Savannah man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work officially indicted on five charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Official charges have been announced against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Savannah waxing studio. Twenty-two-old Alphonso Xavier Irving was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, the day he shot his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo while she was at work at the European Wax Studio on Mall Blvd.
Department of Juvenile Justice to host Savannah career fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a career fair on Wednesday at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 191 Carl Griffin Dr. location. The DJJ is looking to hire the following positions: Those interested in […]
1 injured in Sunday night crash in Burton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A driver is injured after a crash in Burton Sunday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Stanley Road. Emergency crews arrived at a single-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck that left the roadway and struck a […]
Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
