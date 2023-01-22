SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s 911 director has provided an update after a deadly crash last week at Ogeechee and Chief O.F. Love roads. A woman who stopped to help told WTOC that she had problems contacting 911. She said she failed to reach an operator on her first call. On the second try, she said a Ft. Stewart operator answered.

