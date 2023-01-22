ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh court arrival Day 3

Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in Amaranth Avenue shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting on Amaranth Avenue. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 15-year-old sustained a wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on any suspects. Anyone with information on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes. The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras. If a homeowner has...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

ANDREW 5PM LIVE HIT

Andrew Davis was live at 5 during the jury selection process of the Alex Murdaugh trial. Andrew Davis was live at 5 during the jury selection process of the Alex Murdaugh trial. Talmadge Bridge. Alex Murdaugh court arrival Day 3. Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Talmadge Bridge

Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles in the last nine years, which has given the moniker of a "football school." However, the boys basketball team wants the school to be known for basketball as well. Gov. Kemp highlights...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Jury selection, motion hearings in second day of Alex Murdaugh trial

Continued coverage of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. Jury selection, motion hearings in second day of …. Continued coverage of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles in the last nine years,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Effingham County (GA) Fire Rescue Opening Two New Stations

Effingham County Fire Rescue’s new Station 13, just south of the roundabout on GA Hwy 119 in Guyton, is almost ready for occupancy, the department announced on Facebook Jan. 20. The department is waiting for a signal from the contractor. It has hopes of a February move-in date. Capt....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

House fire in Statesboro destroys home

Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

11 AM update - Day 2 of Jury selection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Jury selection resumes for the second day in Alex Murdaugh trial. 11 AM update – Day 2 of Jury selection in Alex Murdaugh …. Jury selection resumes for the second day in Alex Murdaugh trial. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Department of Juvenile Justice to host Savannah career fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a career fair on Wednesday at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 191 Carl Griffin Dr. location. The DJJ is looking to hire the following positions: Those interested in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in Sunday night crash in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A driver is injured after a crash in Burton Sunday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Stanley Road. Emergency crews arrived at a single-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck that left the roadway and struck a […]
BURTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy