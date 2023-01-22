ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Winter weather advisory issued for Erie County. Here's how much snow is in the forecast.

By Staff report
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday for Erie and Crawford counties.

The advisory is for a widespread area including but not limited to Erie, Corry, Edinboro, Union City, Meadville and Titusville.

More: Take a web-cam tour of Erie-area weather conditions

How much snow will Erie County get?

Erie and Crawford County could see 2 inches to 4 inches of new snowfall, with greater accumulations possible in some locations.

According to the weather service, there will be periods of heavy snowfall moving across the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour could occur in the heaviest bands, resulting in fast accumulations and poor visibility. After a break tonight, the forecast calls for additional lake-effect snow showers into Monday afternoon.

Plan for slippery road conditions.

For subscribers: Would interstate emergency gates work in Erie County? Responders support PennDOT study

What's the full weather forecast for the Erie area?

The weather service office in Cleveland calls for snow showers on Sunday after 11 a.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. Total daytime accumulation of one inch to 3 inches of snow is possible. The high temperature will be near 35 degrees.

Snow showers are likely Sunday night, mainly before 10 p.m. An additional one inch to 3 inches of snow is possible. The low will be near 30.

Snow showers remain likely Monday morning, mainly before 8 a.m. New snow accumulation of less than an inch is possible. The high will be near 34.

Get the latest forecast, radar images and weather news at GoErie.com/weather .

More: Is there anywhere in Pennsylvania to ice fish in this slightly cold weather?

What is a winter weather advisory?

The weather service issues a winter weather advisory when "snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of those elements is expected but conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet (winter weather) warning criteria. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties. Use caution when driving."

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Winter weather advisory issued for Erie County. Here's how much snow is in the forecast.

Comments / 4

Related
yourerie

Mixed bag of weather for today

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off some light snow in the region this morning. A variety of weather will continue through the day. Precipitation begins as wet snow. The snow will become steady through midday, with up to 4″ possible Meadville to Warren, and 1-2″ Erie. The snow will be heavyweight and slippery on untreated surfaces.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Wednesday Night Forecast

Strong storm system will pass to the north of us tonight and this will allow colder air to come back in, with lake effect snow bands into Thursday and Thursday night, diminishing Friday. Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 6:30 PM Wednesday. SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.6″/ Month: 7.2″ /...
ERIE, PA
TAPinto.net

National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The advisory took effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and will remain in place until 1 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and commute," the NWS warned in the advisory. "Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities."
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Route 8 Closed in Venango County

Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
YourErie

Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain and snow continue into Monday, winds will pick up

PITTSBURGH — Rain and snow continue this evening and snow showers will continue into Monday. A coating of less than 1″ is possible for Pittsburgh and the southern areas. Beaver and Butler Counties could see up to 1″. Areas north of Rt. 422 could also get around 1″. Ridges and mountains could see 1″ to 2″ in possible spots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Crews prepare for winter weather in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Engineers are planning for a slippery Sunday evening as snow coats the roads. Throughout the day, crews loaded salt and slag into trucks. The county has 20 trucks it uses to treat roads. They’ll be dumping salt and clearing roads as snow continues to pile up.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County

A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Winter is finally waking up

ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Route 5 closed from Fairview to Girard due to crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township. The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project

Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
ERIE, PA
wisr680.com

I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed

A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Erie casino reopens after temporary closure Tuesday night

Update: Presque Isle Downs and Casino reopened its doors just after 10 a.m. Wednesday after a system upgrade that began Tuesday morning took longer than expected to complete, leading to a temporary closure of the casino, according to a Presque Isle Downs & Casino Facebook post. Table games will reopen at noon. A computer issue […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy