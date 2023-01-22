Read full article on original website
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
Affidavit: Man charged for shooting ex-girlfriend’s house on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show. On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Justin […]
Driver facing multiple charges following police chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 23, authorities were conducting patrols around the Tanger Outlets when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with a window tint darker than the legal limit. One Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver passed several places to yield, according...
Teen injured in Tuesday shooting near McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the McClellanville area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found the wounded teenager. “The deputies tended to his injuries until EMS arrived and […]
More than 250 potential witnesses listed in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A list of more than 250 potential witnesses has been released from the Colleton County courthouse Tuesday. The list points to the 255 people who could testify during Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, which started this week. Number 255 was even a written in addition.
Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
Report: Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to North Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Lowcountry Acceleration Academy, a public charter school, was arrested Monday after admitting to bringing a gun on school grounds. Officers responded to the charter school just after 11:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a student having a gun on campus, according to a report provided by the […]
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CCSO remembers deputy that unexpectedly passed 2 years ago
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office remembers the life of Master Deputy Keith Tyner, who died unexpectedly two years ago. CCSO is participating in "The Tyner," a working consisting of the following:. 1.74-mile run. 174 pushups. 174 step-ups (18-inch height minimum) 174 air squats. 1.74-mile run.
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
Jury trial to begin on March 6 for 2018 downtown Charleston murder suspect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The jury trial for Tyrone Lamar Council II is scheduled to begin the week of March 6. Council is accused of fatally shooting De'Andre Greg on Feb. 19, 2018, at the intersection of Hagood Avenue and Ashton Street. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm.
Jury finalized, opening statements given & defendant cries all on day 3 of murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Jury selection was finalized and opening statements were given Wednesday, the third day of the double murder trial for Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son in what prosecutors say was an attempt to avoid discovery of multi-million dollar financial crimes.
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
NCPD K-9 takes down suspect running from officer after police pursuit: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An NCPD K-9 helped police arrest a man that allegedly had 59 grams of narcotics in his car Monday night. According to the incident report, officers saw a dark BMW approach their vehicle from behind while patrolling the Tanger Outlets area around 10:56 p.m.
Man arrested on murder charges after physical altercation in South Carolina
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night death in Ridgeville. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78. While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a […]
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
NCPD: Restaurant employee charged with stealing from cash register
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a Ladson barbeque restaurant. On January 9, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Slaughter House BBQ after an employee reportedly stole money from the restaurant’s cash register, according to a report. A restaurant operator told police that thefts […]
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night in which two of them caught fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says the crash happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 at around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief...
