Dorchester County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in Tuesday shooting near McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the McClellanville area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found the wounded teenager. “The deputies tended to his injuries until EMS arrived and […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

More than 250 potential witnesses listed in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A list of more than 250 potential witnesses has been released from the Colleton County courthouse Tuesday. The list points to the 255 people who could testify during Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, which started this week. Number 255 was even a written in addition.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO remembers deputy that unexpectedly passed 2 years ago

CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office remembers the life of Master Deputy Keith Tyner, who died unexpectedly two years ago. CCSO is participating in "The Tyner," a working consisting of the following:. 1.74-mile run. 174 pushups. 174 step-ups (18-inch height minimum) 174 air squats. 1.74-mile run.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night in which two of them caught fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says the crash happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 at around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief...
LADSON, SC

