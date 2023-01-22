Read full article on original website
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Rantz: WA DOH censored critics of ‘transmasculine people with a cervix’ ad
Eager to show they’re evolved on gender identity but painfully ignorant of biology, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is alerting “Transmasculine persons with a cervix” that it’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Though they desperately crave some credit for inclusion, the department is using Washingtonians to earn social currency, hoping to add to the department’s progressive bona fides.
Suits: US sending ‘the gold standard’ of tanks to Ukraine
The Biden administration has formally announced it will send more than 30 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in preparation for a Russian offensive rumored to come in the next few months. The United States has committed approximately $27 billion for the Ukraine war effort since Russia invaded in February last...
VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park on Wednesday where she called on Congress to act to prevent further mass shootings like that which killed 11 people at a night club in the California city on Saturday.
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code
SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show and tell
WASHINGTON (AP) — On a winter’s day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn’t supposed to have them. That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She brought the papers to school as...
Gee Scott: ‘Not even an effort’ from politicians after surge of mass shootings
Yesterday was a violent day for Washington. A suspect in Yakima shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store before taking his own life on the same day two Puyallup police officers were shot when trying to talk an armed man into leaving his apartment. The night...
Ex-student gets 8 years for spying for Chinese government
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago graduate student was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for spying for the Chinese government by gathering information on scientists and engineers in the U.S. with knowledge about aerospace and satellite technology. A federal jury in Chicago in September convicted Ji Chaoqun,...
Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access. The emphasis on four legislative committees hearing testimony on abortion bills Tuesday was intended to demonstrate...
