King County, WA

abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: WA DOH censored critics of ‘transmasculine people with a cervix’ ad

Eager to show they’re evolved on gender identity but painfully ignorant of biology, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is alerting “Transmasculine persons with a cervix” that it’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Though they desperately crave some credit for inclusion, the department is using Washingtonians to earn social currency, hoping to add to the department’s progressive bona fides.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: US sending ‘the gold standard’ of tanks to Ukraine

The Biden administration has formally announced it will send more than 30 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in preparation for a Russian offensive rumored to come in the next few months. The United States has committed approximately $27 billion for the Ukraine war effort since Russia invaded in February last...
MyNorthwest.com

How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show and tell

WASHINGTON (AP) — On a winter’s day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn’t supposed to have them. That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She brought the papers to school as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyNorthwest.com

Ex-student gets 8 years for spying for Chinese government

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago graduate student was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for spying for the Chinese government by gathering information on scientists and engineers in the U.S. with knowledge about aerospace and satellite technology. A federal jury in Chicago in September convicted Ji Chaoqun,...
CHICAGO, IL
MyNorthwest.com

Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access. The emphasis on four legislative committees hearing testimony on abortion bills Tuesday was intended to demonstrate...
WASHINGTON STATE

