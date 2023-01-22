ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Atlanta United to sign Celtic forward Giorgios Giakoumakis

Giorgios Giakoumakis is headed to Major League Soccer. Atlanta United stand as the frontrunners to sign the Celtic striker, edging out former favorites Urawa Red Diamonds. Sources close to 90min can confirm the deal is imminent, as both sides finalize the details. The striker will serve as a replacement for...
Colorado Rapids sign Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from Wolves

The Colorado Rapids have signed Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Monday. Ronan has signed a four-year deal that keeps him at Dick's Sporting Goods Park through the 2026 MLS season. “Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play...
Toronto FC sign Raoul Petretta from Turkish side Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü

Toronto FC have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of left-back Raoul Petretta from Turkish top-flight club Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü. The former Italy youth international arrives on a three-year contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, with TFC using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to complete the transfer.
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud hints at MLS transfer

Olivier Giroud has revealed his admiration for Major League Soccer amid questions about his AC Milan future. The veteran striker - who became France's all-time record goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup - continues to deliver, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 22 combined Serie A and Champions League appearances so far this season.
