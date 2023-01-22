Florida Man Strikes Gold With Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At 7-Eleven

Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off From The Florida Lottery

A Florida man strikes gold when he purchased a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven location.

The Florida Lottery announced that Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Huggins purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 6251 La Rose Road in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since its inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

