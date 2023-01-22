ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

8 Escaped Juveniles Captured After Riot Breaks Out At A Florida Mental Health Treatment Center

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrIHa_0kNMaJ2h00 Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility (MCSO)

Eight juveniles who escaped a mental health treatment facility in Florida have been captured, according to authorities.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was on-scene at Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, where 8-juveniles escaped after a fight turned into a riot.

According to Martin County Sheriff’s Office, at least three people were injured in a riot, including one staff member.

In the news: Florida Woman Shoots Husband In The Hospital In Planned Murder-Suicide Pact

MCSO says that 50 of 130 residents of the center took part in this incident, broke windows, destroyed furniture, and engaged in a large fight before a group of juveniles broke out of the facility.

Multiple juveniles have been charged with various crimes, such as battery on a healthcare worker and resisting arrest.

Those individuals have been transported to a juvenile detention center in Ft. Pierce.

All of the juveniles who escaped from the Sandy Pines Treatment Center have been located. The facility was on lockdown.

