Devin McCourty makes pitch for Tom Brady to make return to Patriots

FOXBORO – Devin McCourty has an idea for what Tom Brady's next team should be, and there are plenty of people in New England who would would agree.

The veteran safety was a part of the NFL Network's divisional round coverage on Saturday, and was asked what Brady should do next season with a departure from the Bucs seeming like a distinct possibility.

"I think for Tom, it's figuring out, and he said he's going to take time. What I want him to do? Go back to New England. I'll go back too if he goes. But what I think what he's going to do? He's going to keep playing," McCourty said.

McCourty seems to have been at least half-kidding as he tweeted later that even his wife was surprised by the idea.

As for his actual prediction for Brady's next stop, McCourty thinks the future Hall of Famer should head to Tennessee.

"I think a team like the Titans, he's got Vrabel down there a guy he played with. Not too far from his family being on the east coast," McCourty said. "Different from going all the way out the Vegas. I know Josh McDaniels is there, but you go to Tennessee, great running back, good defense. They'll get some more weapons in there to throw the ball to. I could see Tom right there continuing his great career."

McCourty's own playing future remains up in the air as he hasn't announced if he plans to return for another season. But if he opts to hang them up, he's already shown he can fit right in on the television set.