Read full article on original website
Related
susanvillestuff.com
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for January 22nd
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
susanvillestuff.com
Gold Run Realty Real Estate Listings for January 22nd
You did not miss this opportunity after all since it just went back on the market! This three bedroom, one and one half bath home has lots of upgrades including granite counters and laminate floors, PLUS a two story detached garage shop on this large lot! MLS 202200604 at 710-145 Willow Street is value priced at $187,000.
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 23rd
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday: Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph...
susanvillestuff.com
Agenda: January 24th, 2023 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting
There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 24th, 2022, at 8:30a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Welcomes Comments on Mineral Exploration Proposal
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposed expansion of gold exploration at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, about sixty miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County, Nevada. The project would cover approximately two hundred acres of BLM-managed public...
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 25, 1962
The state yesterday opened a temporary headquarters in Susanville pending completion of a new 1200 inmate conservation center. Center Supt. Merle Schneckloth and an 11-member staff will coordinate handling of materials and equipment, recruitment, and other preparation for opening the of the center, slated for completion in July. The 88...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Chico this week for signal construction project
CHICO, Calif. — Planning on driving on East Avenue this week? You may want to take a detour while passing near Cactus Avenue. City of Chico officials said construction work on a signal project near the intersection of East and Cactus will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and last until Friday, Jan. 27. During this time, city officials said outside lane closures will be in effect.
susanvillestuff.com
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Last week’s column on Uptown Susanville brought in so many responses! It was so fun reading what others remembered that I wanted to share some of their stories with you. Stacy Russell was just a kindergartner when her parents Jan and Clive Bollinger moved to Westwood in 1968, but she remembers her mom frequenting the Jazzy Lass on Alexander Avenue.
susanvillestuff.com
A Thank You from the Residents of Lassen Nursing and Rehab Center
Lorrie Fitzgerald, Administrator in Training at Lassen Nursing and Rehab in Susanville, thanked the community for the contributions made to the Angel Tree program in a brief letter this week. “I want to express my gratitude for each and every one of you who contributed to our Angel Trees for...
KOLO TV Reno
Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
Plumas County News
The Grizzly Bite celebrates grand opening Saturday
This week marked the soft opening of Indian Valley’s newest eatery and watering hole, The Grizzly Bite. Open Thursday through Monday, sun up to sun down, they offer a mouth savoring array of both breakfast and pizza, including a fun twist on the traditional pie with their breakfast pizza! Using only high quality, hand-picked ingredients the menu is as delicious as it is fun.
susanvillestuff.com
Yee-Haw! 2nd Annual Cowboy Festival Comes to the Fairgrounds in February
Get yer boots and hat on! The second annual Cowboy Festival at the Lassen County Fairgrounds is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, and is set to feature some world class country musicians, a hometown chili cookoff, and all sorts of cowboy fun. Three big musical acts will be taking...
susanvillestuff.com
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023
Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
krcrtv.com
Motorhome, vehicle burned in early morning fire in Butte County
BANGOR, Calif. — A motorhome and a passenger vehicle were burned during a fire Wednesday morning in Bangor, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. Cal Fire initially responded to two fires on Grimy Gulch Rd. around 7:15 a.m. Within 10 minutes, firefighters knocked down the fire in the motorhome,...
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
Lassen County News
Sheriff’s office seeks information on Westwood shooting
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in gathering more information regarding a shooting in Westwood late Saturday night. According to a statement from the LCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Avenue 3 in Westwood after a report of a shooting about 11:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound Skyway reopens after crash
PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
actionnewsnow.com
Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
Comments / 0