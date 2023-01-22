ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunar New Year celebrations happening around Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sunday is the Lunar New Year for people in China and all around the world.

Celebrations have already started in shanghai with lanterns hanging throughout the streets and ten million pots of flowers in full bloom.

Chinese New Year celebrations last fifteen days.

Known as the spring festival this year welcomes in "The Year of the Rabbit" - which is expected to be a quieter year, full of reflection, peace, and prosperity.

In Chicago, the Chinatown Parade and Festival is one week away, but more celebrations are planned for Sunday.

Field Museum

The Field Museum is also hosting a celebration at 1:30 p.m.

It'll have dragon dances, music, and other colorful displays.

Chinatown

Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish is hosting a special Sunday service.

The festivities kick off with firecrackers followed by a lion dance and passing out wish envelopes.

Mass will include choirs in English, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Indonesian.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. right near Alexander and Wentworth Avenue.

Evanston

The Main-Dempster Mile in Evanston is hosting its second Chinese New Year celebration.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy activities such as watching a lion dance, receiving wish envelopes, and more.

Those festivities run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Dempster and Hinman Avenue.

