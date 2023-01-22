Read full article on original website
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 23rd
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday: Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph...
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Last week’s column on Uptown Susanville brought in so many responses! It was so fun reading what others remembered that I wanted to share some of their stories with you. Stacy Russell was just a kindergartner when her parents Jan and Clive Bollinger moved to Westwood in 1968, but she remembers her mom frequenting the Jazzy Lass on Alexander Avenue.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 23, 1951
Baxter Creek flooded Monday afternoon and washed out a bridge on the county road in Honey Lake Valley, south from Missouri Bend school. A veteran rancher in the area said it is the greatest runoff in 25 years. He said the static water level in a well, normally nine feet, now has risen to 39 inches.
BLM Welcomes Comments on Mineral Exploration Proposal
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposed expansion of gold exploration at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, about sixty miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County, Nevada. The project would cover approximately two hundred acres of BLM-managed public...
Yee-Haw! 2nd Annual Cowboy Festival Comes to the Fairgrounds in February
Get yer boots and hat on! The second annual Cowboy Festival at the Lassen County Fairgrounds is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, and is set to feature some world class country musicians, a hometown chili cookoff, and all sorts of cowboy fun. Three big musical acts will be taking...
Boutique providing clothing and toys opening at OUR Place Shelter
The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation will be holding a grand opening for the Katie Bug Boutique at the OUR Place Shelter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Katie Bug Boutique will be available to families of OUR Place, providing clothes, shoes, and toys...
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023
Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable
Getting from place to place in Northern Nevada is often complicated by winter weather. It is even harder when you don’t — or can’t — drive The post Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
