Susanville, CA

A Thank You from the Residents of Lassen Nursing and Rehab Center

Lorrie Fitzgerald, Administrator in Training at Lassen Nursing and Rehab in Susanville, thanked the community for the contributions made to the Angel Tree program in a brief letter this week. “I want to express my gratitude for each and every one of you who contributed to our Angel Trees for...
SUSANVILLE, CA
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 25, 1962

The state yesterday opened a temporary headquarters in Susanville pending completion of a new 1200 inmate conservation center. Center Supt. Merle Schneckloth and an 11-member staff will coordinate handling of materials and equipment, recruitment, and other preparation for opening the of the center, slated for completion in July. The 88...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 24th

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 33 to 43....
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023

Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
SUSANVILLE, CA
BLM Welcomes Comments on Mineral Exploration Proposal

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposed expansion of gold exploration at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, about sixty miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County, Nevada. The project would cover approximately two hundred acres of BLM-managed public...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
BLM Acquires Lands for Habitat Conservation, Recreation Opportunities

The Bureau of Land Management has acquired over eight hundred acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

