susanvillestuff.com
A Thank You from the Residents of Lassen Nursing and Rehab Center
Lorrie Fitzgerald, Administrator in Training at Lassen Nursing and Rehab in Susanville, thanked the community for the contributions made to the Angel Tree program in a brief letter this week. “I want to express my gratitude for each and every one of you who contributed to our Angel Trees for...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 25, 1962
The state yesterday opened a temporary headquarters in Susanville pending completion of a new 1200 inmate conservation center. Center Supt. Merle Schneckloth and an 11-member staff will coordinate handling of materials and equipment, recruitment, and other preparation for opening the of the center, slated for completion in July. The 88...
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 24th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 33 to 43....
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023
Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
Yee-Haw! 2nd Annual Cowboy Festival Comes to the Fairgrounds in February
Get yer boots and hat on! The second annual Cowboy Festival at the Lassen County Fairgrounds is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, and is set to feature some world class country musicians, a hometown chili cookoff, and all sorts of cowboy fun. Three big musical acts will be taking...
BLM Welcomes Comments on Mineral Exploration Proposal
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposed expansion of gold exploration at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, about sixty miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County, Nevada. The project would cover approximately two hundred acres of BLM-managed public...
BLM Acquires Lands for Habitat Conservation, Recreation Opportunities
The Bureau of Land Management has acquired over eight hundred acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state...
