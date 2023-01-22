Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 24th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 33 to 43....
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Welcomes Comments on Mineral Exploration Proposal
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposed expansion of gold exploration at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, about sixty miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County, Nevada. The project would cover approximately two hundred acres of BLM-managed public...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 25, 1962
The state yesterday opened a temporary headquarters in Susanville pending completion of a new 1200 inmate conservation center. Center Supt. Merle Schneckloth and an 11-member staff will coordinate handling of materials and equipment, recruitment, and other preparation for opening the of the center, slated for completion in July. The 88...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville’s Future Farmers Do Well at Annual Tulelake Field Day
Forty-one students from Susanville’s Future Farmers of America team competed Saturday at the annual Tulelake Field Day, bringing home a host of team and individual awards. In Creed Speaking fourth-high individual went to Aurea Webb and fifth-high individual went to Julia Bruce. Lily Ammon took first-high individual in Impromptu...
KOLO TV Reno
Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
susanvillestuff.com
Yee-Haw! 2nd Annual Cowboy Festival Comes to the Fairgrounds in February
Get yer boots and hat on! The second annual Cowboy Festival at the Lassen County Fairgrounds is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, and is set to feature some world class country musicians, a hometown chili cookoff, and all sorts of cowboy fun. Three big musical acts will be taking...
susanvillestuff.com
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023
Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
krcrtv.com
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
