"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
‘Please love me’: Chattanooga dog abandoned by owner experiencing homelessness
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
utc.edu
Taking note(s): 125 high school students attend Honor Band Festival
Malik Norwood was “1,000%” nervous at the 2022 Tri-State Honor Band Festival at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. An East Hamilton High School senior at the time, he had been playing French horn since seventh grade, but there was something nerve-wracking about stepping onstage to perform with members of high school honors bands from elsewhere in Tennessee and in Georgia and Alabama.
VIDEO: 2024 ATH Boo Carter at Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Watch Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd 2024 athlete Boo Carter playing for NPA Dream Team at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. Carter, a four-star prospect who is considered the 32nd-best athlete in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, had an interception and a catch for NPA Dream Team in an 18-11 loss to the Slimey Boys on Sunday.
WTVC
Head & heart: Retired engineer volunteers to teach Chattanooga adults math skills
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The math adds up on this week's Pay it Forward!. We surprised a retired engineer who now spends his spare time helping adults get an education with $500 with help from our partners at The McMahan Law Firm. Ed Colucci thinks with his head and his...
WDEF
Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
waste360.com
Cleveland, Tenn. Expects Increase in Illegal Dumping as Landfill Costs Surge
Prices at the Bradley County Landfill in Tennessee are skyrocketing, prompting Cleveland city officials to prepare for a bump in illegal dumping. The cost to dump a tire jumped from $1 to $10 at one point, but landfill operators say the price has dropped to $4.50. Dropping off a mattress costs $50, up from $20.
utc.edu
Award winning employees: Blue Ribbon honors go to University’s best
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Sandra Cordell was recognized for going above and beyond as an employee of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, she is scheduled to have surgery as part of her cancer treatment. “I’m actually still going through my journey. I have not finished...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year
Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
utc.edu
Spreading the jam: Student DJs mixing things up
Crowds may not always be large when Omar Yasin is DJ’ing somewhere around Chattanooga, but that’s OK. “Honestly, even though the crowds are sometimes small, I still feel like a superstar,” he said. That’s not to say that Yasin, a junior majoring in graphic design at the...
WAFB.com
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter has written a public note in an effort to find a dog owner who abandoned her pet because she was homeless and couldn’t afford her anymore. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “A Note To...
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
utc.edu
UTC MLK Day guest speaker brings full house to Roland Hayes Concert Hall
Prominent educator, author and lecturer Angela Davis highlighted University of Tennessee at Chattanooga MLK Day 2023 festivities on Tuesday, Jan. 24, speaking to a standing-room only crowd in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. Davis, who has authored 10 books and numerous articles and essays, is...
