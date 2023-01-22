ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utc.edu

Taking note(s): 125 high school students attend Honor Band Festival

Malik Norwood was “1,000%” nervous at the 2022 Tri-State Honor Band Festival at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. An East Hamilton High School senior at the time, he had been playing French horn since seventh grade, but there was something nerve-wracking about stepping onstage to perform with members of high school honors bands from elsewhere in Tennessee and in Georgia and Alabama.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

VIDEO: 2024 ATH Boo Carter at Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Watch Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd 2024 athlete Boo Carter playing for NPA Dream Team at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. Carter, a four-star prospect who is considered the 32nd-best athlete in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, had an interception and a catch for NPA Dream Team in an 18-11 loss to the Slimey Boys on Sunday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
CLEVELAND, TN
tourcounsel.com

Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia

Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
COHUTTA, GA
mymix1041.com

Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise

From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
CLEVELAND, TN
utc.edu

Award winning employees: Blue Ribbon honors go to University’s best

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Sandra Cordell was recognized for going above and beyond as an employee of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, she is scheduled to have surgery as part of her cancer treatment. “I’m actually still going through my journey. I have not finished...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year

Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Spreading the jam: Student DJs mixing things up

Crowds may not always be large when Omar Yasin is DJ’ing somewhere around Chattanooga, but that’s OK. “Honestly, even though the crowds are sometimes small, I still feel like a superstar,” he said. That’s not to say that Yasin, a junior majoring in graphic design at the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
MARION COUNTY, TN
utc.edu

UTC MLK Day guest speaker brings full house to Roland Hayes Concert Hall

Prominent educator, author and lecturer Angela Davis highlighted University of Tennessee at Chattanooga MLK Day 2023 festivities on Tuesday, Jan. 24, speaking to a standing-room only crowd in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. Davis, who has authored 10 books and numerous articles and essays, is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy