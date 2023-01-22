Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for January 22nd
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 24th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 33 to 43....
susanvillestuff.com
Yee-Haw! 2nd Annual Cowboy Festival Comes to the Fairgrounds in February
Get yer boots and hat on! The second annual Cowboy Festival at the Lassen County Fairgrounds is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, and is set to feature some world class country musicians, a hometown chili cookoff, and all sorts of cowboy fun. Three big musical acts will be taking...
Plumas County News
The Grizzly Bite celebrates grand opening Saturday
This week marked the soft opening of Indian Valley’s newest eatery and watering hole, The Grizzly Bite. Open Thursday through Monday, sun up to sun down, they offer a mouth savoring array of both breakfast and pizza, including a fun twist on the traditional pie with their breakfast pizza! Using only high quality, hand-picked ingredients the menu is as delicious as it is fun.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Welcomes Comments on Mineral Exploration Proposal
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposed expansion of gold exploration at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, about sixty miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County, Nevada. The project would cover approximately two hundred acres of BLM-managed public...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 23, 1951
Baxter Creek flooded Monday afternoon and washed out a bridge on the county road in Honey Lake Valley, south from Missouri Bend school. A veteran rancher in the area said it is the greatest runoff in 25 years. He said the static water level in a well, normally nine feet, now has risen to 39 inches.
susanvillestuff.com
Agenda: January 24th, 2023 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting
There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 24th, 2022, at 8:30a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville.
susanvillestuff.com
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023
Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville’s Future Farmers Do Well at Annual Tulelake Field Day
Forty-one students from Susanville’s Future Farmers of America team competed Saturday at the annual Tulelake Field Day, bringing home a host of team and individual awards. In Creed Speaking fourth-high individual went to Aurea Webb and fifth-high individual went to Julia Bruce. Lily Ammon took first-high individual in Impromptu...
krcrtv.com
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
actionnewsnow.com
Train derails in Feather River Canyon Saturday night
According to Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss, a train carrying grain derailed in the Feather River Canyon Saturday night.
