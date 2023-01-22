Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
FOX2now.com
Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon
O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon. O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Cleanup efforts underway in Farmington after heavy …. Farmington got several inches of snow overnight. Some residents woke up...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
northwestmoinfo.com
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?
We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
fourstateshomepage.com
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?
MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
St. Louis County Councilman announces run for Missouri Senate
Mark Harder, St. Louis County Councilman for District 7 announces he’s running for Missouri Senate in District 15. The seat is currently held by State Senator Andrew Koenig.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
LIST: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates
The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
KATV
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers, and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the...
939theeagle.com
Longtime former Missouri lawmaker appointed to higher education board
Missouri’s governor has appointed a familiar name in Jefferson City and in southwest Missouri to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Former State Sen. David Sater (R-Cassville) served eight years in the Missouri Senate, before being forced out by term limits in 2020. He also previously served in the Missouri House.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson
Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General says lawsuit shows ‘dystopian’ ties of big tech, federal agencies to suppress speech
(Missouri Independent) – A “shadowy organization” in the Department of Homeland Security leads the effort to undermine free speech by coercing social media companies, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Friday in a speech to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society. In his first public speech to...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. How did the jellyfish get here? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats. […]
