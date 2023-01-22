ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHf65_0kNMYyDW00

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort Smith, Ark. dead due to her injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said Carillo’s vehicle left the road for an unknown reason, striking a bridge before rolling one half times onto its top.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 3

Related
KRMG

Sequoyah County crash victim identified as subject of Silver Alert

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the person killed in a Sequoyah County crash was the subject of a recent Silver Alert. On Jan. 21, a Silver Alert was issued for David Mobley, age 75 of Sallisaw, stating that Mobley was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 20, leaving a Veterans Affairs clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median. ---------- A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Two Crawford County deputies in viral arrest beating video arrested on federal charges

The two West Arkansas sheriff’s deputies captured in a viral video beating a suspect during an arrest last year were taken into custody on Tuesday after a federal investigation. A grand jury charged former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Levi White and Zack King with felony civil rights violations in the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal […] The post Two Crawford County deputies in viral arrest beating video arrested on federal charges appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Police searching for missing Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KRMG

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
FireRescue1

4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
117K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy