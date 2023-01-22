Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort Smith, Ark. dead due to her injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said Carillo’s vehicle left the road for an unknown reason, striking a bridge before rolling one half times onto its top.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

