Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Couple go viral after exposing ‘Home Depot guy’ cheating on fiance
A couple have gone viral on TikTok after they tried to find out if their friend’s fiancee was cheating on her as she grew suspicious of him. No matter what social media platform you use, relationship drama is always one of those things that always attracts a massive amount of internet.
dexerto.com
What are TikTok’s viral BBL shorts? How to buy & more
The latest clothing craze taking over TikTok is ‘BBL shorts’ — and users are itching to get their hands on a pair. Here’s everything you need to know about this new viral trend. TikTok is known for pushing viral products to the forefront and even creating...
dexerto.com
New microphone Mutalk uses weird design to help prevent sound leaks
Shiftall, a Japanese company, has unveiled its latest product, the Mutalk. However, its design has sparked some intrigue. Virtual reality is trucking along at its own pace. The various headsets and accessories are all in aid of making the metaverse or VR experiences easier to use. However, a Japanese company Shiftall has a fascinating approach to microphones.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny hunter devises genius strategy to counter self-destruct
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fear encountering a Shiny Pokemon that knows Self-Destruct, but one player has found a genius strategy that counters this frightful move. One move has been the bane of unprepared Shiny hunters since the alt color schemes were introduced in Gen 2: Self-Destruct. This is a move that deals a massive amount of damage, but it kills the user in the process.
dexerto.com
Teacher in tears after students film TikToks of her in classroom
A teacher was left in tears after students recorded and posted several TikTok videos of her in the classroom. Meg (StrawberryAcaiT) shared a Twitter thread, saying that she was considering quitting her position as an educator, due to students making videos of her even after she had asked them not to.
dexerto.com
Man goes viral after showing delivery orders piled in front of neighbors door
A man on TikTok has gone viral after showing a massive amount of delivery orders piled in front of his neighbor’s apartment door, sparking concern in the comments. Thanks to Amazon‘s ‘subscribe and save,’ an increasing number of people have taken to having stuff delivered to their houses on a regular basis.
dexerto.com
Virus leaves FaZe Clan and claims owners “hated” him after anti-LGBT tweet
Former FaZe Clan streamer and YouTuber Talal ‘Virus’ Almalki has officially left the organization, citing issues with their treatment of him and even accusing senior members of the organization of “hating” him. Virus was the first member to join FaZe Clan that lived in the Middle...
dexerto.com
Global Esports founder claims Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are making $40K a month
Global Esports founder Dr. Rushindra Sinha has claimed in a tweet that Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are earning a staggering amount, in some cases up to $40,000 each and every month. Global Esports founder Sinha recently claimed on Twitter that Tier 1 Valorant pros in North America and Europe...
dexerto.com
Streamer Jessica49 apologizes for accusing man of “sexualizing” her in viral gym video
Twitch streamer Jessica49 has apologized for accusing a man of “sexualizing” her at the gym in a TikTok video that took social media by storm and sparked backlash against her. In late January, a clip from Jessica49’s Twitch stream went viral, which showed the influencer working out in...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Season 2 improving movement speed while plating
At long last, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 will introduce increased movement speed for players while plating. To the dismay of many Warzone veterans, a few of the first game’s notable features were shelved for the sequel. Plating movement speed serves as but one example. The original...
dexerto.com
Netflix CEO criticized for “blatant lie” over canceling Warrior Nun & more
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has received backlash after comments he made in an interview following the cancelation of the popular show Warrior Nun. The second season of Warrior Nun brought it into the top ten on Netflix, with its first season creeping back into the top ratings too. Racking up...
dexerto.com
Adriana Chechik slams Adin Ross over call to ban Twitch hot tub streams: “Most disrespectful person”
Following his now viral assertion that hot tub streams should be banned from Twitch, Adin Ross has been called out by fellow Twitch star Adriana Chechik, calling him “one of the most disrespectful” she’s met. Adin Ross has received a mix of support and backlash after his...
Comments / 0