Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Related
WBOC
TidalHealth Gives Update Following Garage Crash
SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is still cleaning up after someone crashed their car into a wall in one of their employee parking garages Sunday morning. On Tuesday, the medical center gave an update via their Facebook Page. TidalHealth says the impact of the crash resulted in a...
WBOC
Crews on the Scene of a Serious Salisbury Crash
SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews from the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department responded to a car crash with entrapment at Rt. 50 WB and Tilghman rd. early Wednesday morning. Details remain scarce, but the Westbound lane was closed while police finished their investigation. Since then, the car has been removed...
WBOC
First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel
LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WBOC
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z approves Four Winds plan near Milton
As more and more development moves west from the beach area, at its Jan. 12 meeting the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the Four Winds Farm cluster subdivision on Shingle Point Road, one mile south of the Harbeson Road intersection and Milton town limits. Plans include 336 single-family...
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection to multiple thefts
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after being linked to multiple recent thefts. We’re told the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department both took reports of thefts from motor vehicles between January 14th and 17th. One of the incidents took place in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road where cash and a credit card were stolen. A second incident took place in the 800 block of N. Division Street, where the suspect reportedly broke the rear window and stole credit cards from the vehicle.
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
Cape Gazette
Bicyclist dies following crash near Rehoboth Beach
A Rehoboth Beach bicyclist died following a crash Jan. 22 on Route 1 and Rehoboth Avenue Extended. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. when a Rehoboth Beach man, 54, was riding a bicycle in the southbound shoulder of Route 1 and crossed eastbound into the southbound lanes, moving from the right side of the roadway to the left, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck In Dover Early Tuesday
Just after 5:00 Tuesday morning Dover rescue crews along with Trooper 4 responded to the intersection of N. Dupont Highway and Scarborough Road for reports of a man laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle. The patient was treated at...
State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
delawarepublic.org
A proposed new Rehoboth Beach hotel faces multiple hurdles for approval
A proposal for a new Rehoboth Beach hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk will go before the town’s Board of Adjustment Committee in April. The hotel is a partnership between Grotto Pizza and a Pennsylvania real estate developer, Onix Group. The proposal for the hotel...
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
Comments / 1