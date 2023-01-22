ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

TidalHealth Gives Update Following Garage Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is still cleaning up after someone crashed their car into a wall in one of their employee parking garages Sunday morning. On Tuesday, the medical center gave an update via their Facebook Page. TidalHealth says the impact of the crash resulted in a...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Crews on the Scene of a Serious Salisbury Crash

SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews from the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department responded to a car crash with entrapment at Rt. 50 WB and Tilghman rd. early Wednesday morning. Details remain scarce, but the Westbound lane was closed while police finished their investigation. Since then, the car has been removed...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel

LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards

WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
WILLARDS, MD
Shore News Network

Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County

MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Carnage continues on Delaware roads

Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations

Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z approves Four Winds plan near Milton

As more and more development moves west from the beach area, at its Jan. 12 meeting the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the Four Winds Farm cluster subdivision on Shingle Point Road, one mile south of the Harbeson Road intersection and Milton town limits. Plans include 336 single-family...
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified

SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man arrested in connection to multiple thefts

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after being linked to multiple recent thefts. We’re told the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department both took reports of thefts from motor vehicles between January 14th and 17th. One of the incidents took place in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road where cash and a credit card were stolen. A second incident took place in the 800 block of N. Division Street, where the suspect reportedly broke the rear window and stole credit cards from the vehicle.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches

It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bicyclist dies following crash near Rehoboth Beach

A Rehoboth Beach bicyclist died following a crash Jan. 22 on Route 1 and Rehoboth Avenue Extended. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. when a Rehoboth Beach man, 54, was riding a bicycle in the southbound shoulder of Route 1 and crossed eastbound into the southbound lanes, moving from the right side of the roadway to the left, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck In Dover Early Tuesday

Just after 5:00 Tuesday morning Dover rescue crews along with Trooper 4 responded to the intersection of N. Dupont Highway and Scarborough Road for reports of a man laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle. The patient was treated at...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Milford man faces sixth DUI

A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
MILFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy