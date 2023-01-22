ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top House Republican calls Biden a ‘serial classified document hoarder’

By Lauren Sforza
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) called President Biden a “serial classified document hoarder” on Sunday and questioned whether Biden showed classified material to anyone.

“Clearly, he’s become a serial classified document hoarder,” Turner told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Why did he have these? Who did he show them to? I mean, the only reason you could think of as to why anyone would take classified documents out of a classified space at home is to show somebody.”

Officials from the Department of Justice discovered six more documents with classified markings in Biden’s residence near Wilmington, Del., during a “consensual” search on Friday. The search lasted about 13 hours, finding six documents that had classified markings from his time in the Senate and as vice president.

Turner also said the special counsel investigating Biden’s documents needs to take a look at the chain of custody.

“And this is a real critical question to all this: Why did he have these documents to begin with? And that is why the special counsel’s work is going to be really important, because I can think of no reason why the president should have taken home, as a senator or as vice president, any classified documents that clearly have no protection,” Turner said. “They’re available and open to anybody.”

Turner, who is expected to chair the House Intelligence Committee, requested a classified briefing from Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines about the classified material in Biden’s documents earlier this month. Turner said Sunday that he had not heard back from either agency.

Jody
3d ago

What an embarrassment to America. This guy is exactly what you all claimed trump is… open your eyes! Biden is the biggest threat to America that has ever held presidency!!

David Nelson
2d ago

Any government agency giving classified documents to any politician should be required to keep a log of who has what. And when someone leaves office the should turn those documents in before they are allowed to move. Seems simple enough

Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
3d ago

your dear leader Donny had over 300 documents and Biden had less than 30. trump lied, resisted and obstructed justice while Biden turned them over instantly and voluntarily let the FBI search is home. they are both idiots and maybe Congress should change laws on the protocols of taking and returning classified documents instead of participating in partisan politics

