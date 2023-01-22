Top House Republican calls Biden a ‘serial classified document hoarder’

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) called President Biden a “serial classified document hoarder” on Sunday and questioned whether Biden showed classified material to anyone.

“Clearly, he’s become a serial classified document hoarder,” Turner told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Why did he have these? Who did he show them to? I mean, the only reason you could think of as to why anyone would take classified documents out of a classified space at home is to show somebody.”

Officials from the Department of Justice discovered six more documents with classified markings in Biden’s residence near Wilmington, Del., during a “consensual” search on Friday. The search lasted about 13 hours, finding six documents that had classified markings from his time in the Senate and as vice president.

Turner also said the special counsel investigating Biden’s documents needs to take a look at the chain of custody.

“And this is a real critical question to all this: Why did he have these documents to begin with? And that is why the special counsel’s work is going to be really important, because I can think of no reason why the president should have taken home, as a senator or as vice president, any classified documents that clearly have no protection,” Turner said. “They’re available and open to anybody.”

Turner, who is expected to chair the House Intelligence Committee, requested a classified briefing from Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines about the classified material in Biden’s documents earlier this month. Turner said Sunday that he had not heard back from either agency.

