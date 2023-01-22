ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Durbin says Biden shouldn’t negotiate with Republicans on debt ceiling

By Stephen Neukam
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIsTP_0kNMYfgx00

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said President Biden should “absolutely not” negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling as lawmakers head into a fight over whether to increase the country’s borrowing limit.

“Those who are posing for holy pictures as budget balancers… should note one important fact: almost 25 percent of all of the national debt accumulated over the history of the United States… was accumulated during the four years of Donald Trump,” Durbin told CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Dana Bash.

The U.S. reached its technical borrowing limit of around $31.4 trillion last week, but the Treasury has said it will be able to enact “extraordinary measures” to be able to pay the government’s bills until around June. Republicans have said they want concessions on spending cuts from the White House and Democrats before agreeing to any extension of the debt ceiling. The White House has said it will not negotiate on the issue.

“When (Republicans) enacted tax cuts for the wealthiest people of America during the Trump administration, they added dramatically to the national debt,” Durbin said. “Having done that, they need to face the responsibility of paying for it. That is what the debt limit is about.”

Durbin warned that the U.S. risks causing a recession if lawmakers do not find a resolution to the debt limit saga.

“We run the very risk of a recession in this economy,” Durbin said. “Millions of Americans out of work and interest rates going even higher.”

“We shouldn’t play games with the national debt,” Durbin said.

Congressional Democrats have urged for a quick passing of legislation to increase the debt limit.

When asked by host Dana Bash whether Biden should negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling, Durbin responded: “No, absolutely not.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 30

Jeep79
3d ago

how can he ignore the money that has been sent to ukraine, the green deal, the inflation reduction act, and many other money hemorrhages? yeah, its ALWAYS Trumps fault 🙄

Reply(8)
27
Perspective 50
3d ago

Statistics proves by Fact Check, Democrats do better for the country, all fails were by governing of Republicans. Check for yourselves. whether you oppose the other side, can't oppose facts.

Reply(3)
6
Larry Guthrie
3d ago

He is right the Republicans should not negotiate they should tell Democrats to pound sand

Reply(1)
18
Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quartz

There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Hill

The Hill

860K+
Followers
94K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy