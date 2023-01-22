Read full article on original website
Denver police seek public's help to locate suspect after alleged burglary
Authorities in Denver are seeking the community's help in locating a suspect, who is wanted for burglary.Officers say on Wednesday, around 10:15 p.m. a report was made about a possible burglary that took place at the 1700 block of South Pearl Street. Police arrived to the scene and noticed a front door of a building pried open. Investigators say the suspect located and broke into lock boxes lockboxes that contained spare keys to units. Anyone with information on the investigation or whereabouts of the suspect are to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.
Stray bullet hits woman in Zumba class
A shooting targeted at a car in a trailer park ended up injuring a woman in a building across the street after she was hit by a stray bullet, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
1310kfka.com
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Woman Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Shooting Death Posts Bond
One of the three people charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall on Jan. 9, is out of jail. According to Laramie County Circuit Court records, 26-year-old Burns resident Sarah Heath posted a $50,000...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
Man left with serious injuries after shooting in Aurora
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.
Man wanted for kidnapping after threatening rideshare driver with gun
Police need help to identify a suspect who is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing.
Hit-and-run driver from mid-January still on the run, Denver police says
A hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian on the road with serious injuries earlier this month remains on the run, according to the Denver Police Department.
Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus stop
Police say a hit-and-run driver crashed into two people at an Aurora bus stop, pinning them between the car and the bus stop shelter.
Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community
Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.
Police searching for I-25 hit-and-run driver, vehicle
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 25 that caused serious injuries on Jan. 21.
17-year-old Denver boy to be tried as adult in 16-year-old girl's December slaying
Denver District Attorney's Office prosecutors charged a 17-year-old as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl, whose body was found behind a dumpster in December. Police arrested Deontre Hollie, 17, on Jan. 21 in connection with the murder of Tayanna Manuel, 16, and attempted murder of another...
Denver police officer sued in texting-and-driving crash
A Denver police officer's body camera showed her typing something on her phone before she crashed into a pedestrian in the middle of a crosswalk.
Police arrest suspect in Westminster hit-and-run
The Westminster Police Department asked for the public's help finding a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian crash Sunday evening that left a man with serious injuries.
15-year-old indigenous boy missing from Denver
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old Denver boy Tuesday. Kaleb Waid, 15, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. He was seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweater, black pants with a bejeweled belt and white shoes.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
Public asked for help in series of burglaries investigation in Larimer County
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of residential burglaries in unincorporated Larimer County. Detectives are asking for the public's help for information about the suspect, associated vehicle or unreported incidents. Between September and December 2022, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigated 10 home burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area. Investigators identified Ryan Harmon, 43, as a suspect.Detectives made several attempts to reach Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unable to make contact. During the investigation, the suspect was connected to an apartment in the Denver metro area and on Jan. 13, Harmon was arrested with...
2 in Custody After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Southeast Wyoming
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming. According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, CPD officers were called to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m. "WHP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Albany County...
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
1310kfka.com
Frederick mother heading to trial in accidental shooting death of child
A mother charged in the shooting death of her young child will head to trial at the end of May. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Elaine Eskam pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges of failing to properly store a weapon. Eskam’s 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside their Frederick home in May of last year. Eskam’s husband, Adams County Deputy Brett Eskam, already accepted a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to probation. Read the full story at https://www.dailycamera.com/
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
