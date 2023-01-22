Read full article on original website
Hurricanes top Stars in OT to win matchup of 1st-place teams
DALLAS (AP) — Martin Necas scored 1:34 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in a matchup of division leaders Wednesday night. Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. The game-winner was Necas’ 19th goal this season. Dallas is still atop the Western Conference, and the Central Division, after its second consecutive 3-2 overtime loss at home. Jason Robertson scored his 33rd goal for the Stars, and 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston got his 13th. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen didn’t return after the first intermission because of an upper-body injury, soon after a strange sequence that ended with Robertson scoring on a shot from what seemed to be an impossible angle.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
