ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Facing Vikings gave Giants false hope against Eagles

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ef8CY_0kNMYUvq00

The Giants getting blown out in Philly shines a brighter light on Minnesota's woeful defense.

How bad Daniel Jones was against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night shines an even brighter light on how bad the Minnesota Vikings defense was this season.

Jones went from being the first quarterback in NFL history with 300+ pass yards, 2+ pass touchdowns and 70+ rushing yards in a playoff game to getting shut down by the Eagles.

  • Jones vs. Vikings: 24-of-35, 301 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 78 rush yards
  • Jones vs. Eagles: 15-of-27, 135 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 24 rush yards

All it did was support the notion that Minnesota had a fraudulent season and was one of the worst top seeds in NFL history. The Vikings were the No. 3 seed and got rocked 31-24 by the Giants – an "upset" that many predicted after witnessing Minnesota get outscored by its opponents despite going 13-4 in the regular season.

Jones threw for 300+ yards three times all season and two of them were against the Vikings. On Christmas Eve, Jones was 30-of-42 for 334 yards and had Greg Joseph not nailed a 61-yard field goal the Giants might've beaten Minnesota in overtime.

The Vikings were 11-0 in games decided by one score during the regular season. They needed the biggest comeback in NFL history to beat the Colts, a miraculous fumble in the end zone by Josh Allen to escape defeat in Buffalo, and a double doink to leave London with a win over the Saints.

It was bizarro world all season long and the clock struck midnight against the Giants.

And now Vikings management has to figure out how to fix the defense, starting with a new defensive coordinator after they fired Ed Donatell. They need to figure out what to do a bunch of high-priced aged starters, including safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Eric Kendricks and edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

Those four alone are due to count $59.5 million against the cap next season – and there's a good chance Hunter is going to want a new, bigger deal to avoid playing without contract protection beyond 2023.

The Giants getting blasted by the Eagles after lighting up the Vikings makes it pretty clear that the first-round playoff loss only hastened Minnesota's heartbreak because there's no way they would've gone into San Francisco and kept it close.

New York's meltdown in Philly also made it very clear that Minnesota losing to New York wasn't just an unlucky day. The defensive issues are extreme and there is much work to do if the Vikings have any hope of contending in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team

Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy