Pelicans Defensive Issues A Major Reason For Recent Losses

Pelicans' recent losses has a lot to do with their lack of commitment to their defense.

It has been a defensive struggle for the New Orleans Pelicans over the last ten games. Some of their issues are attributed to needing their two best players, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Despite missing the two All-Stars, Willie Green thinks the lack of a defensive commitment is a reason for the recent losses.

"We have to find our defensive identity, and right now, we're not guarding," Green told reporters following the 123-110 loss to the Magic. "Those are things we can control. We can make a decision as a team to guard better. We just haven't been doing it."

Jan 16, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries are something you can't control. Making a concerted effort to defend on a high level is in the Pelicans ' control. New Orleans' defensive rating still ranks 8th in the NBA at 111.6. However, over the last ten games, their ratings drop to 24th in the league at 117.5.

Out of the six teams behind them, only the Dallas Mavericks have a winning record currently. Defense is the hallmark of winning games in the NBA, and its time for New Orleans to step up their game.

Even more concerning are these defensive breakdowns occurring when the game matters the most, in the 4th quarter. Over the previous 11 contests, the Pelicans allowed almost 30 PPG in the 4th quarter (25th in the league).

New Orleans' opponents shoot 48% from the field against New Orleans (8th best against an opponent) and averaged a little over six assists in the 4th quarter.

Jan 20, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA;New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shot during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

For the moment, 46 PPG is sitting on the sideline with the injuries to Ingram and Williamson so that the Pelicans can ill-afford defensive lapses with such regularity. They have proven to have issues with closing teams and games out late. During this recent slide over the last 11 games, New Orleans has scored under 25 points in 7 of their previous 11 fourth quarters.

When you fail to score, the last thing you want to do is let the opponent do so. Despite this, Coach Green does not think it's time to hit the panic button.

"That's a part of the journey. You dig down, watch some film, and try to figure out what are the things you are doing well and then focus on what's some areas we can improve on. Guys being in and out of the rotation are a part of the NBA..........we'll continue to search and figure it out."

Figure it out is something New Orleans must do quickly as the schedule against quality opponents ramps up significantly over the next week and a half. Six of the Pelicans' nine opponents have records above 500. New Orleans is currently 11-17 against teams with winning records.

One of the other teams on the schedule is the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won six of their last ten games and expect Anthony Davis to return from injury within a week.

New Orleans is 4th in the Western Conference standings but is sliding. Until their two All-Stars return healthy and ready to play, they must rely on improving their defense to stabilize the ship. Doing so will give the Pelicans the best opportunity to win now and later in the postseason.

