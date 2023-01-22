ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Sarah Ferguson, Alanis Morissette and more to honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial

By Emily Selleck, Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhC0F_0kNMYSAO00

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service at Graceland will be star studded.

According to a program obtained by Page Six, Sarah Ferguson, Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose and more will be paying tribute to Elvis Presley’s daughter at the late icon’s home on Sunday.

The Duchess of York will give a “tribute to the children” of Lisa Marie, following opening remarks and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir.

Morissette will honor Lisa Marie – who died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 – by singing “Rest,” while Axl Rose will perform Guns N’ Roses 1991 hit, “November Rain.”

Additionally, remembrance speeches will be given by talent manager Jerry Schilling, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, and her eldest daughter, Riley Keough.

The program – which was given to the hundreds of mourners gathered at Elvis’ Memphis mansion – also featured a George Frost quote that read in part, “I’ve had my life and enjoyed every second. But as it is, another life beckoned.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aV9QW_0kNMYSAO00
The program revealed Sarah Ferguson, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose will be paying tribute at the memorial.
Bill Farrington

The passage continued, “I live in the smiles, the moon, stars and sky. And I feel eternal pride as I watch you all fly. And for my darling children who wonder what to do. Just have a wonderful time, as I will, living through you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEQ4s_0kNMYSAO00
“You Outta Know” singer Alanis Morissette also took the stage.
William Farrington/ PageSix.com

Page Six was first to report the news that Ferguson, 63, had flown in from the UK ahead of her longtime friend’s memorial service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwxw3_0kNMYSAO00
Her mother and eldest daughter will also offer remembrances.
FilmMagic

“I think she’s with [her son] Ben now,” the royal exclusively told us, noting that she believes Lisa Marie died of a broken heart after her son’s death by suicide in 2020.

The Duchess also said she would continue to support Lisa Marie’s 33-year-old daughter, Riley, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.

“I think we need to make sure Finley, Riley and Harper are fully supported going forward,” Ferguson continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDAXv_0kNMYSAO00
Page Six previously revealed the British royal had flown from the UK to mourn her friend.
Reuters

“She was so proud of them, so proud. She used to write to me saying, ‘Yeah, I’m really gushing at how wonderful my children are right now.’”

Lisa Marie, who was the only child of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis, died at the age of 54 after going into cardiac arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzcLT_0kNMYSAO00
Billy Corgan performs the Smashing Pumpkins song “To Shelia” during the service for Lisa Marie Presley.
William Farrington/ PageSix.com

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement at the time.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Sarcophagus: 1st Photos Ahead Of Graceland Memorial Service

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest in an above ground stone sarcophagus at her father Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home. Photos of the large gray tomb were released one day before a public memorial for the Now What singer, per TMZ, who was the only child of the late Elvis. Her resting place is directly next to her son Benjamin Keough‘s — one of her two children with ex-husband Danny Keough — who sadly passed away at the age of 27 in 2020.
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years

Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
Page Six

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson look just like mom Tina in family photo

Like mother, like daughters. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson looked just like their mom, Tina Simpson, in a new photo that the “With You” singer shared on Instagram in celebration of the matriarch’s 62nd birthday. Jessica, 42, and Ashlee, 38, bore a striking resemblance to their youthful-looking mother as they smiled for the picture while enjoying a girls’ night out at a restaurant. “We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” the “Irresistible” songstress wrote on Sunday. “You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts.” She added, “Hero status, indeed. We had...
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
New York Post

Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial

Billy Corgan and Axl Rose are also scheduled to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, during the program at Graceland Lisa Marie Presley's fans and loved ones gathered at Elvis Presley's home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the late singer's memorial on Sunday morning. Ahead of the program, during which her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more will celebrate her life, Lisa Marie's family and friends were seen embracing at the service. Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrived...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
Page Six

Page Six

171K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy